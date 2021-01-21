Harsin details completed Auburn coaching staff

AUBURN --- To say Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin has been busy since his hiring last month would be an understatement. To say he’s been diligent in putting together his first coaching staff appears to be right on the money.
Harsin has taken his time in finalizing his first staff leading up to Thursday, when the last of those 10 hires was made official with the hiring of Bert Watts as outside linebackers coach.
He and the program were even patient when it came to that decision, as they pushed Harsin’s first press conference of 2021 back briefly to ensure everything was set before the head coach addressed the media.
In regards to hiring his 10 on-field assistants, Harsin said his mission has been about doing everything right rather than doing everything quickly.
“You start with a goal and vision, and you go find those people that fit within that goal and that vision. You find great people. That takes time. A lot of times there are staff changes and transitions and there is a sense of urgency in everything you do, but at the same time you want to make sure you get to know people,” Harsin said. “Finding people and ability in all phases that fit with what it is we’re trying to accomplish. That goes for coaches and players. I really believe that.”
Harsin’s first staff has a well-defined mixture of coaches who for the most part fit within three categories: former Auburn players, coaches with distinct SEC ties and coaches who have a history with Harsin.
The Tigers have three well-known former players on Harsin’s staff in corners coach Zac Etheridge, defensive line coach Tracy Rocker and running backs coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams, who was the lone holdover from Gus Malzahn’s staff.
Rocker has the added benefit of having coached Auburn’s defensive line before as part of 15 years spent as an SEC assistant.
Harsin explained his conversations with the three former Tigers revealed the pride they have in the university and the program, something Harsin could relate to from his time coaching Boise State, his alma mater. He explained having someone around like Etheridge — who Harsin said made the hair on his neck stand up during a team meeting Sunday — allows him to ask questions about the Auburn experience and what it takes to succeed there.
“Those three in particular, with how they've been around our guys, there's no question about the pride that they have for Auburn football,” Harsin said. “There's no question that these guys are going to make an impact with our current players now on what it means to be a Tiger.”
Meanwhile, offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, offensive line coach Will Friend and defensive coordinator Derek Mason bring with them 28 years of coaching experience in the conference.
Harsin spoke extensively about Bobo, explaining the two go back to 2011 when Harsin was Texas’ offensive coordinator and Bobo was in that role at Georgia. Harsin said Bobo will be the Tigers’ play caller in 2021 and added that the two have similar philosophies about offense and specifically the quarterback position, which both played at the collegiate level. Harsin also lauded Friend’s work establishing an identity with the various offensive lines he’s coached, and Harsin stressed the importance of developing Auburn’s players up front.
Mason brings a wealth of defensive experience to Auburn, and Harsin noted how well Mason has adjusted to different types of offenses over the years. Harsin has paid attention to Mason’s work going back to his time as Stanford’s defensive coordinator, and the Tigers head coach commended Mason’s approach of identifying the skillsets of Auburn’s players and how they would fit within different potential schemes.
“[Hiring coaches with SEC experience] was purposeful,” Harsin said. “That's something that helps me. That's something that helps everybody on this staff, but I think we've surrounded ourselves with coaches that want to be the best, and that was something — and I want to be clear on that — every coach that's on this staff is a competitor.”
Two of Harsin’s four remaining assistants are former Boise State coaches in new tight ends coach Brad Bedell and inside linebackers coach Jeff Schmedding, who have coached alongside Harsin for eight years.
The other two coaches who don’t quite fit into these three categories are wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams — a Hoover native who most recently coached receivers at Troy — and outside linebackers coach Bert Watts, who comes from Memphis and previously squared off with Harsin during Watts’ three years as a Fresno State assistant.
Harsin made it clear Thursday the hires he made were purposeful as the team draws closer to National Signing Day and their first spring with Harsin at the helm. While their future success together remains to be seen, Harsin spoke with the utmost confidence Thursday about what he thinks the path ahead can be.
“Every coach on this staff wants to be the best at the position that they're coaching. They want to compete, and they want to win,” Harsin said. “It wasn't just go find some of the voids to fill out a staff, to make sure that I have some support here in this area and connections here and some experience there. It still comes down to who wants to compete and win, who wants to develop players, who wants to be a part of Auburn football.
Watts hired as outside linebackers coach
Auburn hired Bert Watts as outside linebackers coach on Thursday as Harsin’s last assistant hire this winter. Watts comes to Auburn after spending the 2020 season at Memphis as linebackers coach.
Watts came to Memphis after a three-year stint as an assistant at Fresno State, where he was the defensive coordinator in 2018 and 2019. During Watts’ time on staff, Watts' defenses ranked in the Top 10 nationally in several statistical categories, and the 2018 team finished with a 12-2 record and were Mountain West champions.
Prior to Fresno State, Watts spent four seasons as the defensive coordinator at UC Davis with a focus on the defensive backs.
Watts’ first season overseeing the UC Davis defense in 2013 resulted in four of his players earning postseason recognition from the Big Sky Conference. Two more were recognized the next season, and five more earned honors from the conference in 2016.
Watts came to UC Davis after serving as a staff assistant with the NFL’s Denver Broncos in 2012. Prior to that, he was defensive technical intern at Colorado for two years, was the defensive coordinator at Bishop Kenny High School (Fla.) in 2009 and the defensive backs coach at Bartram Trial High School (Fla.) in 2008.
Prior to his time coaching high school football in Florida, Watts was the defensive coordinator for the Raiffeisen Vikings in Austria in 2007 and a graduate assistant at Cal in 2004 and 2005.
A three-year letterwinner at Cal, Watts led the Bears' defense with 80 tackles as a senior in 2002. Following his senior year, he was the recipient of the team's Joe Roth Award, given to the player that exemplifies superior courage, attitude and sportsmanship.
Watts and his wife Lyndsay, have two children, Vedder and Willow.