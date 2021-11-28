Harsin expresses commitment to Auburn

According to Bryan Harsin, he’s in no hurry to leave Auburn.

Harsin expressed his intent to stay with the Tigers on Saturday night shortly after the team’s 24-22 quadruple-overtime loss to No. 3 Alabama. Harsin’s comments come amid rumors that the first-year Auburn head coach could be considered for the same position at Washington.

“I’m always committed to what I’m doing,” Harsin said. “There’s a reason why we’re here. Auburn’s a great place. Love it. Love the community here. Love where we’re going with this program.

"Disappointed as hell (at loss to Alabama), but at the same time, excited about the future and the things that we’re going to be able to do and the stuff that’s happening here in this program.”

Harsin is 6-6 in his first season with the Tigers. Prior to arriving at Auburn, the Idaho native spent the majority of his coaching career in the Pacific Northwest, mainly at his alma mater Boise State. A former Broncos quarterback, Harsin spent 17 years on the coaching staff at Boise State, including the last seven as head coach.

