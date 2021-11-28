Harsin expresses commitment to Auburn

According to Bryan Harsin, he’s in no hurry to leave Auburn.
Harsin expressed his intent to stay with the Tigers on Saturday night shortly after the team’s 24-22 quadruple-overtime loss to No. 3 Alabama. Harsin’s comments come amid rumors that the first-year Auburn head coach could be considered for the same position at Washington.
“I’m always committed to what I’m doing,” Harsin said. “There’s a reason why we’re here. Auburn’s a great place. Love it. Love the community here. Love where we’re going with this program.
"Disappointed as hell (at loss to Alabama), but at the same time, excited about the future and the things that we’re going to be able to do and the stuff that’s happening here in this program.”
Harsin is 6-6 in his first season with the Tigers. Prior to arriving at Auburn, the Idaho native spent the majority of his coaching career in the Pacific Northwest, mainly at his alma mater Boise State. A former Broncos quarterback, Harsin spent 17 years on the coaching staff at Boise State, including the last seven as head coach.
Harsin has one clear connection with Washington in former Huskies head coach Chris Petersen. Harsin was an assistant under Petersen at Boise State from 2006-10 and later replaced Petersen with the Broncos after Petersen took the Washington job.
Petersen had a successful six-year run as Huskies head coach and went 55-26 with three double-digit win seasons and a College Football Playoff berth in that time. Petersen resigned following the 2019 season, at which point then-defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake was tabbed head coach.
Lake was fired on Nov. 14 and left with a 7-6 record over the span of two partial seasons at Washington.
Harsin’s first season at Auburn has featured a disappointing close.
After starting the fall 6-2, the Tigers suffered four consecutive losses to close out the regular season – including three straight losses in which they blew a double-digit lead. Auburn now waits until next Sunday to find out its bowl destination.
Based on what Harsin had to say, he’ll lead the charge for the Tigers once they take the field for that game, too.
“Those guys in that locker room know where I stand, and everybody in this program and this coaching staff knows where I stand,” Harsin said. “I love it here. I love the orange and blue, and, you know, we got a lot more work to do.”