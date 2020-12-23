Harsin has experience replacing Malzahn before​

His message back then was eerily similar to the one Auburn athletic director Allen Greene made upon firing Malzahn on Dec. 13 – Harsin was stepping into a winning program, but the expectation was to quickly raise its consistency level.

“You’re coming off winning, and I think that’s important and the understanding of how to get that done. We’ve got returning players that have been in those games,” Harsin said back in 2013. “The nice part is to go in there, and you’re not having to lay a foundation of how to win. They know how to win. What we have to do is lay a foundation of sustaining that success, and really that can be harder.

“Every year and every game is a challenge, and we take it like that – day by day, brick by brick. That’s our focus and our mentality, and that’s how we’re going to accomplish what we’re going to accomplish.”

Harsin’s experience in taking the reins from Malzahn – who was 68-35 in eight seasons with the Tigers – will also come in handy with any offensive scheme changes he and his coaching staff make at Auburn. He also explained during that media days event the mission for himself and his Arkansas State assistants was to incorporate what worked with the previous coaches with what the new staff had in mind.