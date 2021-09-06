Harsin hopeful 3 Auburn players will be back for Alabama State game

AUBURN - Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin is holding out hope defensive backs Ladarius Tennison and Jaylin Simpson as well as wide receiver Tar’Varish Dawson Jr. will be back in short order.

Harsin didn’t have specific updates on the three players Monday after Tennison and Dawson were absent from the Tigers’ season-opening game against Akron or after Simpson limped off the field during one point in the Tigers’ 60-10 victory.

He did, however, sound optimistic about their chance to suit up when the Tigers play Alabama State on Saturday.

Harsin was initially asked about Tennison and Dawson, who were not on hand Saturday. When asked if they would return this week, the first-year head coach said he was hopeful both would be back.

“They weren’t available this last game, so hopefully they’re back this week,” Harsin said. “Both those guys have worked hard. No issues as far as anything discipline-wise and all that, but hopefully we’ll get them back this week.”

Harsin did not disclose why either player was unavailable Saturday.