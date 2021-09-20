Harsin hopes team takes lessons from Penn State loss

“That's the final message for everyone in our program: we've moved on to Georgia State, so take what you learned and apply it and do it in a fashion where it doesn't have to be more on game day,” Harsin said.

“[Georgia State] will come in here and they will give us their very best. If we don't prepare like that and we decide that's not as important on Tuesday or Wednesday to have ourselves ready, and then by Thursday and Friday is when we really start getting our minds right, then watch out because Saturday's going to be a tough day at the end of the day.

“The sooner we learn that and do it every day, the better off we're going to be. And for our team and this program, we need to learn that, and we need to do it each and every day consistently.”

Optimistic about Pappoe: It’s still early in the week, but Harsin is hopeful junior linebacker Owen Pappoe won’t be limited to the sidelines when the Tigers play on Saturday.

Harsin spoke optimistically about Pappoe on Monday after the junior linebacker left the Penn State loss in the second half with an apparent leg injury. Harsin explained he’ll know more Tuesday as far as whether or not Pappoe will be limited, but on the whole the injury doesn’t appear to be a serious one.