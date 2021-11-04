Harsin maintains 1-0 mentality even after Auburn victories

AUBURN —- The view’s always changing. But Bryan Harsin’s message stays the same.
Harsin has already been through ups and downs in his first season as Auburn’s head football coach. After near-disaster against Georgia State, the outlook was dire, and now after a top-10 win over Ole Miss last week, Auburn fans are riding high.
But Harsin’s voice remains steady, even as talk around town flies about a winner-take-all Iron Bowl, or even the Tigers playing for a championship.
The coach who preaches a ‘1-0 mentality’ isn’t changing now just because Auburn won a big game against Ole Miss.
“One thing about football: It’ll humble you,” Harsin said this week, his eyes squarely fixed on another top-15 showdown Saturday at Texas A&M.
Now, weeks after erasing from his team’s mind the agony of an embarrassing performance against Georgia State, Harsin is tasked with moving his team on from a big win over Ole Miss and keeping the Tigers focused on the next test at Texas A&M.
“You know how the season goes: It could be good. It could be bad. There could be the same conversations, good and bad, as the season goes on,” Harsin said Wednesday night on Auburn’s Tiger Talk radio show. “We’ve been a part of the other side, too,” he reminded.
Yes, Auburn is tied with Alabama at the top of the SEC West standings. If Auburn manages to beat Texas A&M, the Tigers would only need to win one of two against Mississippi State and South Carolina to make the Iron Bowl a de facto divisional title game. Harsin acquiesced that the team’s goal is to play for a championship, just as he acquiesced that Auburn’s had lows this season to go along with the highs.
But ultimately, the ‘1-0 mentality’ means the only focus is on the task at hand. If you enter Saturday trying to go 1-0, that means you’re 0-0 entering Saturday — and nothing you did before changes your focus, whether it was good or bad or a great top-10 win.
“It’s right back to just our process of things we do day in and day out, and truly just trying to get everybody to understand: It’s not about what everybody says. It’s not about what everybody thinks. It’s not about what could happen. It’s about what we’re doing right now. That’s the reality,” Harsin said.
That mentality has served Auburn well so far. The Tigers seemed to erase that experience against Georgia State when the team went down to Baton Rouge just seven days later to earn Auburn’s first win in Death Valley in over 20 years. The Tigers also bounced back from its loss to Georgia with a strong road win at Arkansas.
Now, things have swung the other way, but Auburn can’t rest on any laurels as it heads to Texas A&M.
That’s been Harsin’s message since he first got to Auburn.
If Auburn can go ‘1-0’ in College Station this weekend, some of that talk around town could come true.
“The way we practice, the way we prepare, is going to show up in that game,” Harsin said on the show. “What I’ve tried to do is make that point as best I can to show that. When it’s really good in practice, it shows up in the game. When it’s not, it shows up. So, let’s just stay focused on the task at hand. The rest of it will take care of itself. And at the end of the season we’ll look back and go, ‘Alright, this is where we are.’
“Hopefully it’s what our goal on the wall says: we’re playing for a championship. That would be the goal. But you can’t get there right now. You’ve got to play, and Texas A&M is who we have to play, so all of our attention is on that and just how we go out there and play against them really well.”