Harsin, Nix see improvement from Auburn’s wide receivers

Almost exactly one month after Auburn made a change at wide receivers coach, the Tigers seem to be making strides at the position.
Auburn’s receiving corps has had an up-and-down 2021 but is coming off a game in which tangible progress was obvious. After dropping seven passes in a home loss to Georgia, the Tigers bounced back the next week against Arkansas by putting up 292 yards through the air and only having two drops.
Perhaps most importantly, Auburn had a pair of explosive touchdown passes thrown from Bo Nix to Ja’Varrius Johnson and Demetris Robertson, respectively.
"I think we've made strides. I think that's part of just the progress that our team is making because of the amount of time that we spent together,” Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said.
“You know, I think that room has improved through the work and their attention to detail in certain areas in the wide receiver room that's helped those guys make some strides. Still got a long ways to go, but I think there's been improvement there.”
The receivers’ play against the Razorbacks was a welcomed sight for Nix, who took full advantage. The junior had one of his best games at the collegiate level by going 21-of-26 passing for 292 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.
Nix applauded the receivers for their consistent play two weeks ago and noted just how important the group is to the team’s overall success.
“A bunch of them made plays after they caught the ball, which was good to see. We know those guys can do it, and now they’re just starting to put that kind of stuff on film and do that for our offense,” Nix said. “When those guys play well, usually we play well. That’s kind of what we’ve seen throughout this year.”
Harsin made sure to commend the work of receivers coach Eric Kiesau, his former offensive coordinator at Boise State who took over following Cornelius Williams’ dismissal on Sept. 26.
Harsin pointed out Kiesau brings a lot to the table given his prior experience coaching wide receivers. He explained Kiesau is a useful resource when it comes to communicating with offensive coordinator Mike Bobo about what Auburn wants to accomplish on offense.
Harsin credited Kiesau for stepping into a difficult situation four games into the season and handling the task at hand.
“He’s able to step in there and kind of get things the way that he needs it in that room in order to maximize the potential of those guys at the wide receiver position,” Harsin said. “We're still working on that. We're still working through those things, but I have seen improvement over the past few weeks, and hopefully that continues.”
The Tigers will look to continue their success in the passing game on Saturday against a suspect Ole Miss defense. The Rebels are giving up 241 passing yards per game, with their latest outing including a 249-yard showing by LSU.