Harsin: OL Jeremiah Wright ‘earned an opportunity’ to build on recent successes

It may have been sheer coincidence, but Jeremiah Wright’s first start came with a vast improvement for Auburn’s rushing attack.

Wright, who made his first career start at guard in Auburn’s 43-38 loss to Ole Miss, started on a unit that paved the way for a season-high 301 rush yards for the Tigers. The first-time starter was Auburn’s highest-graded run blocker in the game, according to Pro Football Focus.

“He’s getting better,” Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said Monday. “Yesterday’s practice too, you know, you get into a groove a little bit, so he got to play. … He’s earned an opportunity to continue to keep playing.

“I also think not only as a player, he brings some energy, some emotion, you know, and just competitiveness, I think, up front too just because of who he is. Like, that’s who he is. He’s wired that way. He cares tremendously, and he works really hard at it. So, I don’t see why he wouldn’t continue to keep getting more reps and an opportunity to go out there and play again. He did a really good job last game.”

Harsin, whose Tigers face Arkansas this Saturday, added that there’s “no doubt in our mind” that Wright belongs on the offensive line, and that comes after a career that’s seen the Selma native flip sides of the trenches on four different occasions after coming to Auburn as a three-star offensive tackle.

Now in his third season at Auburn, Wright has seen the field more than ever, logging snaps in seven games, though mostly on the Tigers’ field-goal unit. In the Ole Miss loss, Wright total a career-high 66 snaps.

“He’s just a dog, man,” linebacker Owen Pappoe said. “He talks trash, too. He makes you want to be on your best game. He's just a competitor, man. A nasty O-Lineman. Real physical. And I think he brings a lot of energy to the O-Line and gets those guys to play better.”

That was something Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker agreed with, saying that Wright’s energy in Oxford brought a needed spark to the Tigers’ performance.

“I think if we can get to that point, even early in games, where we're just doing that and we're real upbeat, it's even more demoralizing for the opponent to see that, and to understand the mindset of our team,” Shenker said.

Roster updates: Auburn provided two minor roster updates Monday, confirming the departure of a defender from the program and a season-ending injury to a reserve skill player.

Defensive lineman Zykeivous Walker is no longer with the program, head coach Bryan Harsin confirmed. Harsin also said Jordon Ingram, a reserve running back, is out for the rest of the year after a lateral meniscus tear in practice.

Following Harsin's Monday press conference, Walker confirmed that he was leaving the program and putting his name in the transfer portal.

Walker, a four-star defensive lineman from Ellaville, Ga., logged 20 total tackles in 11 games over three seasons at Auburn. He played in one game this season, against then-No. 2 Georgia, and didn't record a stat. Harsin said Walker left the program following that loss.

"We wish him the best of luck," Auburn edge rusher Derick Hall said. "He's a great guy, and I feel like he'll find a good home wherever he goes."

Ingram had undergone surgery for his injury, Harsin said, and will be out for the next three to four months. A sophomore, Ingram logged two carries last season, but had yet to see the field in 2022.

AU-MSU game set: Auburn and Mississippi State will face off under the lights in Starkville in a couple of weeks.

The Nov. 5 contest will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT, the SEC announced Monday, and will be televised on ESPN2.

The matchup will be Auburn's second-to-last road contest of the season, with this year's Iron Bowl finale taking place in Tuscaloosa. Auburn is 0-2 in its two road games this season, losing 42-10 to then-No. 2 Georgia and 48-34 to then-No. 7 Ole Miss.

Last year's Mississippi State game saw one of the biggest collapses in Auburn history, as the Tigers blew a 28-10 lead and lost 43-34 to the Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium.