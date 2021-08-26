Harsin outlines mindset at Auburn, expectations for starters

When it comes to his new team, Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin wants his players to put in the work at all times.

That mentality boils down to even the smallest details for the first-year head coach, which is why you likely won’t see any Tigers taking the elevator in the football facility.

Harsin appeared on the Tiger Talk radio show with Andy Burcham and Brad Law on Wednesday and explained the team has a sign in its facility encouraging injured players to take the elevator but for everyone else to take the stairs. Harsin explained it’s a way of living: understanding you have to climb every day to get to where you want to be.

That mindset is what Harsin wants from his players, whether they’re taking the stairs or gearing up for game day.

“It's really just who we are: we're blue collar. I think that's got to be the mentality of this football team. We've got to be blue collar, we've got to outwork people that we play, and we've got to do it each and every day,” Harsin said. “Just like today: it's Work Day Wednesday. You had a good Tuesday practice? Guess what: you come back on Wednesday and you work and you put in the time and the focus necessary to have a successful day.