Harsin outlines plan for offensive coordinator hire, play-calling in Birmingham Bowl

As far as how Auburn will handle offensive coordinator duties against Houston on Dec. 28, Harsin explained it’s a work-in-progress.

Harsin said quarterbacks analyst Bodie Reeder is working with the quarterbacks and that the staff is working as a group right now. He explained the staff would make a decision on who handles play-calling when they get closer to the day of the game.

“At the end of the day, I mean, it's just putting a plan together of what we feel is best to go out there and execute our offense, which really right now is getting our guys prepared to go play in this game,” Harsin said. “So, for us offensively right now, it's a group effort. It's everybody coming together. Everybody's got a piece of it, and we'll decide what that looks like on game day.”

Finley on mend: Auburn quarterback TJ Finley expects to have little limitation when the Tigers take the field for the final time this season.

Finley spoke to reporters Friday about his injury status after hurting his ankle in the Iron Bowl and said he believes he’ll be nearly healed up come Dec. 28, when Auburn faces Houston in the Birmingham Bowl.