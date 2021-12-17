Harsin outlines plan for offensive coordinator hire, play-calling in Birmingham Bowl

BIRMINGHAM – Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin isn’t in a rush when it comes to finding his next offensive coordinator.
Harsin described his thought process regarding the hire as well as how the Tigers will handle play-calling for the team’s Birmingham Bowl against Houston on Dec. 28. Harsin explained making a hire on that side of the ball is a little different given his own experience coaching there, which he felt gives him a little more time to evaluate who he brings in.
“The big key to me is really getting the right person in there,” Harsin said. “Scheme, how we coach the quarterback, I want somebody in there that knows that. I want somebody in there that's going to be elite at bringing in the best players at that position as well.
“I'm more about getting the right person in there to be a part of our staff and to help bring out the best in the coaches in that room as well and the players on that side of the ball.”
Harsin talked a little bit about the search, saying there’s a lot of interest in the position. He added he’s had a chance to talk to several coaches, which has allowed him to get a feel for potential candidates and determine who would be the right fit.
Harsin said he plans on being more involved with the offense moving forward.
"The quarterback position and coaching that position is different because I've been a part of that as well, and I'm enjoying that,” Harsin said. “I think that the offense is operating really well within the staff, so that's good to see. Now, I'm a part of that, and with recruiting it's been busy, but I'll be more a part of that here moving forward.”
According to multiple reports Wednesday, Auburn is expected to hire Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Austin Davis as offensive coordinator. Davis would join the Tigers after spending the last two seasons on the Seahawks’ staff, the last two in his current role.
A two-time All-Conference USA quarterback at Southern Miss, the 32-year-old Davis spent parts of seven seasons in the NFL as a player thanks to stints with the St. Louis Rams, Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans.
During Davis’ first season as quarterbacks coach, Seattle’s Russell Wilson earned his eighth Pro Bowl appearance during a year in which he completed just under 69 percent of his passes for 4,212 yards, 40 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll confirmed to reporters Wednesday that Davis has been in talks regarding the position, though Carroll said to his knowledge a deal was not done yet. Davis would replace Mike Bobo, who was dismissed as offensive coordinator on Nov. 28.
As far as how Auburn will handle offensive coordinator duties against Houston on Dec. 28, Harsin explained it’s a work-in-progress.
Harsin said quarterbacks analyst Bodie Reeder is working with the quarterbacks and that the staff is working as a group right now. He explained the staff would make a decision on who handles play-calling when they get closer to the day of the game.
“At the end of the day, I mean, it's just putting a plan together of what we feel is best to go out there and execute our offense, which really right now is getting our guys prepared to go play in this game,” Harsin said. “So, for us offensively right now, it's a group effort. It's everybody coming together. Everybody's got a piece of it, and we'll decide what that looks like on game day.”
Finley on mend: Auburn quarterback TJ Finley expects to have little limitation when the Tigers take the field for the final time this season.
Finley spoke to reporters Friday about his injury status after hurting his ankle in the Iron Bowl and said he believes he’ll be nearly healed up come Dec. 28, when Auburn faces Houston in the Birmingham Bowl.
“I feel very well. Our training staff is doing an amazing job with my recovery and things of that nature,” Finley said. “I’m just taking it day by day right now, going out to practice and doing the best that I can. I’m actually doing all the individual drills and all the team work and things of that nature, so, yes, I feel like when game time comes I’ll be close to 100 percent.”
Harsin shared a similar sentiment on Thursday.
“He’s coming along, but he’s much better than what he was,” Harsin said. “By the time we play, he’s going to be ready to go.”
Finley made his second start of the season against Alabama on Nov. 27 but headed to the medical tent during the second half of action while dealing with an injured right ankle. Finley stayed in the game but was noticeably hobbled in what proved to be a 24-22 quadruple-overtime loss to the Crimson Tide.
Finley finished the game 17-of-26 passing for 137 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.