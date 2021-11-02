Harsin says Auburn has ‘got to get better’ on special teams

Even though Auburn played well across the board in its victory over Ole Miss on Saturday, one aspect of the Tigers’ game left plenty of room for improvement.

Auburn’s special teams unit had several miscues on Saturday night, including a missed field goal, a muffed punt recovered by Ole Miss and penalties on three kick returns as well as on one field-goal attempt and one extra-point attempt.

The mistakes against the Rebels ultimately did not prevent the Tigers from adding their sixth victory of the season. That, however, doesn’t excuse those issues as far as head coach Bryan Harsin is concerned.

“We've just got to be on point on special teams. That was an area for us in the last game we had some penalties, we put the ball on the ground,” Harsin said Monday.

“We did not play as clean of a game on special teams as we wanted to, so we were fortunate to win the game. But, there were too many penalties and just too many self-inflicted issues that we have got to correct.”