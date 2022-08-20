Harsin sets timeframe for Auburn's QB decision

AUBURN --- Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin gave the first real timeframe of when the coaching staff would make a decision on its starting quarterback following Saturday’s practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

With fall camp winding down, Harsin said that the team will be “flipping depth charts a little bit" by Monday, and the Tigers could "potentially" be in a place to mark their starter as early as Tuesday, with a definite decision made by the end of next week.

“For sure going into that last week, game week,” Harsin said on the decision. “But I want to see where everybody’s at with their thought process on who we think the guys are.”

The three-man battle between TJ Finley, Robby Ashford and Zach Calzada took a significant step Friday night when offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau spoke to reporters following Auburn’s second fall camp scrimmage. Kiesau was complimentary of both Finley and Ashford, but noted that Calzada has lacked consistency through the fall.

“Zach, we’ve got to keep bringing him along,” Kiesau said. “He has good days and bad days and we’ve got to get him consistent."

Harsin was complimentary of all three quarterbacks Saturday, echoing similar points about both Finley and Ashford, with the former showing prowess as a clock manager in Friday’s scrimmage.

“TJ has got a coach's mentality,” Harsin said Saturday. “He sees things out there. Not everybody conceptually picks things up very quickly. It takes a little bit of time and he's got that mentality. Some guys have it. It takes some time for others, like you'll figure it out. But we all know we're all good at something, and sometimes guys are really good at football and just kind of just seeing it.”

As Finley has improved heading into the season, Harsin believes his improvements have been "elevating the room" of Auburn quarterbacks.

"He studies, he prepares, he goes out there, he knows what to do," Harsin said of Finley. "Little things like, the drill screwed up. Flip the cones. He pays attention to stuff like that; like, 'This isn't right.' Those are little things not everybody does. He's just got a good way of making sure those things are done properly."

Ashford flashed play-making ability that’s been seen in spurts this offseason Friday, according to Harsin, and he made plays both in and out of the pocket. Harsin also said Ashford has improved as a passer since coming to Auburn.

Harsin also said that freshman quarterback Holden Geriner was “firing the ball better than all” of Auburn’s other quarterbacks at Saturday’s practice, though he noted Geriner hasn’t gotten many reps this fall.

“He’s one of the best throwers that I've coached,” Harsin said. “He's getting some things figured out fundamentally.”

Center Brahms’ status unclear for opener

Auburn center Nick Brahms is dealing with an unspecified injury, and his status for the Tigers’ Sept. 3 season-opener against Mercer is unclear.

The sixth-year senior hasn't practiced for the past week, which has included both of Auburn’s fall camp scrimmages.

“Still just kind of waiting that one out a little bit, see where he is at,” Harsin said. “At some point we'll figure out what his situation is, but just kind of let him settle in a little bit, heal up and then figure out what the final decision's going to be.”

After undergoing knee surgery in December, Brahms was sidelined for the Birmingham Bowl and all of spring practices.

Brahms is Auburn’s most-experienced offensive lineman. He’s one of the unit’s seven super-seniors, and according to Pro Football Focus, he took more snaps on the offensive line than any other Tiger in 2021. He’s also started in 33 games the past four seasons and only allowed four sacks in that time.

In Brahms’ place, Brandon Council, Jalil Irvin, Tate Johnson and Avery Jernigan have all taken snaps at center during fall camp. Council and Irvin are the only two among those four to log snaps at center, with Irvin playing 98 snaps at center for Auburn in 2021. Council last played center in 2019, logging 166 snaps at Akron.

“Those guys getting in there, and just having these scrimmages, having these practices, the pre-practice stuff, all the things we do with the centers, that's been really valuable to them and I can see the improvement,” Harsin said. “They're all getting more comfortable making the calls. They're more comfortable with what's going on around them.”