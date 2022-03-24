Harsin showing more openness to Auburn players

AUBURN --- Bryan Harsin is trying to get better.

But that’s always been the case for him. The study of self-improvement is one of his favorite topics to talk about. He said as much this spring, after the turmoil of the offseason settled and the Auburn football team opened spring camp and swapped social media chaos for the familiar rhythm of practice and drills.

And so it’s no secret in the athletics complex now that Harsin is trying to get better this spring at relating to his team at Auburn, and is trying to build a better connection with his players from all backgrounds.

“I think that’s just for the better of the program,” Auburn corner Nehemiah Pritchett said Wednesday, as the Tigers got set for another day of practice. “Players want to play for coaches who care about them. Coach Harsin, he’s shown that he cares lately.”

Players said Wednesday that when Harsin got back in early February, he opened up in a team meeting about being a better communicator with the young people on his team while telling them his office door is always open.

Harsin, for his part, has also pointed to how COVID-19 numbers were still high when he first got to Auburn. The recent team activities Auburn’s enjoyed outside the complex this offseason — like going on a paintball trip — are things the team would’ve done when he first got to Auburn if it weren’t for the pandemic, he said.

Either way, departures from the program led into a wellness check from the university president’s office, and players say Harsin is working harder this spring to ensure everyone in the program feels comfortable and heard.

“I could tell when I first came, it was just, like, football,” defensive lineman Marcus Harris said of the focus under Harsin. “I’m used to that football mindset, but you never know how other people might take that. They probably took it the wrong way, like he didn’t care about them. But in actuality, he was just trying to win and getting the program up, because he’s a new coach.

“He’s got to put his foot down and let everybody know that he’s not a run-over coach. He’s a serious coach. But I saw it when he first came here.”

It was in late January and early February that the university president’s office opened its investigation. One former player Lee Hunter said on social media that players were treated “like dogs” under Harsin and another, Smoke Monday, said that Harsin can’t relate to players “from the hood.”

Complicating the wellness check was a previously scheduled vacation for Harsin. Ultimately, school president Jay Gogue announced Auburn found nothing in its investigation that should change Harsin’s status as head football coach — while bemoaning the rumors that ran rampant on social media, many of them completely unrelated to what was going on.

When Harsin got back from vacation in early February, and Gogue affirmed that he’d still be Auburn’s football coach, Kilian Zierer said Harsin opened up in a team meeting.

“The first meeting we had, he told everybody his room’s always open,” Zierer said. “If you have any issues, just walk right in. He acknowledged that he didn’t do the best job, I guess, last year, and he said he wants to improve it. And the first meeting we had, he pretty much said, whenever there’s an issue [to bring it to him] — and he’s going to try to be better with everybody, if that makes sense.

“He wants to relate more to everybody. I think he’s done a much better job of that already.”

Ultimately, like Pritchett, Harris thinks the program is better for what happened.

And the Tigers and the head coach are moving forward together.

“Not before the situation that happened in February, but I guess people were scared to talk to him one-on-one. But he’s not a scary person to talk to,” Harris said. “He told us, he didn’t know that’s what he was missing, what we needed. As a team, as a unit, as a collective group, we were like, ‘Yeah, that’s what some people need,’ because you’ve got people coming in from all different parts of the country and you never know what they’re going through at home, because they can’t see their family.

“You’ve got to ask them how their family’s doing and how their mom’s doing and family and grandparents and stuff like that. So I feel like he’s doing better with that part. I feel like that’s going to help us even better this season.”