Harsin: The Iron Bowl is ‘one of the reasons why I wanted to be at Auburn’

AUBURN --- Bryan Harsin knew about the Iron Bowl well before he arrived at Auburn in December 2020.

Harsin spoke about Auburn’s rivalry with Alabama on Monday, five days before he leads the Tigers onto the field against the Crimson Tide for the first time. He said watching past Iron Bowls were a must given the magnitude of the games, adding he and his coaches at Boise State were usually able to do so thanks to the Broncos’ later kickoff times.

For Harsin, going up against Alabama was part of what made taking over at Auburn an appealing opportunity.

“I told the players I'm excited to coach in this game. This is one of the reasons why I wanted to be at Auburn,” Harsin said. “It's something that you sit there and you think how cool that is to have a chance for those guys to go out there and play in a rivalry game like this. And now to be here, I told our players I'm excited to be here. I'm excited to coach in the game, and you know, that's one of the things about being at Auburn that you get a chance to do.”

Even though Alabama has been the premier program in all of college football for more than a decade, Auburn has continued to hang tight with its biggest rival.