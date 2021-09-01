‘He knows what he wants’: Dirk Koetter compares former player Harsin to Saban

Koetter crossed paths with Harsin at a crucial time in Harsin’s life.

Koetter came to Boise State in 1998 and immediately whipped the Broncos into shape on the field, in the classroom and in the community. While Harsin was limited to a backup role that season and as a senior in 1999, Harsin studied the game closely while Koetter led Boise State to a 16-8 record in that time – including a 10-3 mark in 1999 that ended with the Broncos winning their first-ever bowl appearance.

While Harsin only attempted 32 passes during his time with Koetter, the then-Bronco coach made it clear it was not because Harsin didn’t understand the game.

“We were basically implementing what we had been doing at Oregon,” said Koetter, who was previously the Ducks’ offensive coordinator before coming to Boise. “We were kind of taking that approach to how we game-planned and how we prepared for games and how we did our meetings and whatnot.

“Bryan just took to that. He took to the preparation and the film study and the tests. We gave guys written tests during the week. You can tell the guys that are into it and are paying attention. That's easy to see. It was just easy to see that Bryan was going to have the makings of a good coach.”