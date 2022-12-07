Hugh Freeze: Auburn has ‘work cut out’ trying to close gap between rivals Alabama, Georgia

Hugh Freeze isn’t shying away from Auburn’s top rivals. He made that much apparent during his introductory press conference last week, when he said he hoped Nick Saban was “a little nervous” upon finding out Freeze was the new coach at Auburn.

Of course, in taking over on the Plains, Freeze is stepping into a job that has a high ceiling but one that has its share of challenges. Among them: Auburn’s two biggest rivals, Alabama and Georgia, are two of the premier programs in college football, and the Tigers are one of only two teams in the country (Tennessee being the other) that must go toe-to-toe with the Tide and Bulldogs annually, both on and off the field.

It’s a challenge Freeze, of course, is keenly aware of.

“We’ve got our work cut out for us,” Freeze said during an appearance on Auburn’s in-house podcast, Talking Tigers. “They’re ahead of us right now, and that’s reality. We’ve got to try to close that gap so that on a given day coming in the fall, we have a chance to compete, we have a chance to win.”

Auburn’s struggles against its two biggest rivals have been well-documented. Auburn has beaten Georgia just three times in the last 17 years, with wins in 2010, 2013 and 2017. The Tigers have had more success against the Tide in the Saban era, winning the Iron Bowl five times since he took over in Tuscaloosa; that includes winning two of the last three meetings at Jordan-Hare Stadium, with the lone loss a quadruple-overtime thriller in 2021.

The head-to-head results are what they are, but the real gap between Auburn and its two biggest rivals has come on the talent front. Saban and Kirby Smart have both built juggernaut programs thanks to their relentless recruiting efforts and subsequent success on the trails. Alabama and Georgia rank first and second in the 247Sports composite team talent rankings this season. It’s the third straight year those two have occupied the top-two spots, and neither has been outside the top-four since 2017.

Auburn is 18th in team talent this season; the Tigers were eighth in 2017, the year they last competed for an SEC title.

Freeze, who has back-to-back victories against Saban’s Alabama in 2014 and 2015, understands the quickest way to close the gap between Auburn and its counterparts atop the SEC is to recruit.

During an appearance on the set of ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday, he spoke of the need to “revamp” the roster if Auburn wants to compete for championships again.

Recruiting is the top priority for Freeze and his staff (which is still in the process of being assembled), who have wasted little time in making inroads with prospects since the recruiting dead period ended last week and the NCAA transfer portal window opened Monday.

Freeze plans to lean into the portal, particularly in Year 1, to help address some immediate needs on Auburn’s roster, but he still wants the foundation of the program to be built on high school prospects.

“The last thing you want to do is settle, because, ‘oh yeah, he’s in the portal and we need a body, but really we’re not in love with him,’ — and there may be some positions we have to do that, but I do believe, I think if you wait, you might even get better,” Freeze said of his approach to the portal.

“So, we’ve got to be patient and smart. There’s no question the portal is going to be vital in Year 1 — every year, but for sure this year.”

Between the portal, a historically rich pool of talent in the state in the 2023 class and the benefits of NIL — complete with a war chest of funds accumulated by Auburn’s On To Victory collective — Freeze is optimistic the Tigers can start to close in on the likes of Georgia and Alabama, even with the early signing period two weeks away.

Alabama and Georgia have the top-two recruiting classes this cycle, while Auburn’s class currently ranks 51st in the 247Sports composite with 11 commits after two recruits — four-star receiver Adam Hopkins and three-star defensive lineman Jamarrion Harkless — decommitted last week, and a strong close with this transitional class will be imperative for Freeze.

“How quickly that can happen closing the gap, I’m not sure yet,” Freeze said. “I’ve got to get in there and figure it out. There’s only one way to get there, and that’s to start. Let’s close it a little in Year 1 and see what the scoreboard says.”