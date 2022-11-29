Hugh Freeze contemplating turning over play-calling at Auburn

AUBURN - Hugh Freeze has called plays at every one of his stops as a head coach, but he said in his introductory press conference Tuesday that he might “get some help in that” as the Tigers prepare for the 2023 season.

“Really, what kind of spurred it on, truthfully, is some of the texts I’ve gotten,” Freeze said, talking about potential candidates for offensive coordinator who he says have shown interest in the job.

“And I’ve watched (those who have texted) and I’m like ‘Wow, they’re really good at what they do. Probably better than me.’ And I think I’m pretty good at it, but I’m honest. … So I’m wide open right now and looking forward to having some of those discussions with these candidates.”

Freeze, who was introduced as the 30th head coach in Auburn’s program history Tuesday, has a reputation for explosive offenses. During each of his three FBS head coach stops — Arkansas State, Ole Miss and Liberty — those offenses have been top 25 nationally in total yards, and Ole Miss and Liberty were top 30 in yards per play during his tenures.

But a change of play-caller would be the biggest shakeup to a Freeze offense ever from a staffing perspective.

The new Auburn head coach has already made his first staff hire by retaining interim head coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams, who will stay on as an associate head coach and running backs coach. But the choice of an offensive coordinator for Freeze’s staff is unclear, though he said he’s already gotten a number of texts from “big-time college coaches wanting to come to his place.”

In Freeze’s coaching history, there aren’t a bevy of names that have coached on his staff. Maurice Harris, Freeze’s co-offensive coordinator at Liberty, was also on his Ole Miss staff. Kent Austin, his other Liberty co-OC, wasn’t on his Ole Miss staff, but has ties to the Rebels.

Another name to possibly watch is Matt Luke, who was Freeze’s co-OC at Ole Miss, and the program’s interim head coach in the wake of Freeze’s 2017 resignation. Luke was last the associate head coach and offensive line coach at Georgia, but stepped down from that post in 2021, citing a need to spend more time with his family.

And from the way Freeze discussed changing his play-calling strategies, it doesn’t sound like a certainty Auburn hires a single offensive coordinator who will handle play-calling and the unit entirely.

“When I watch some of their games,” Freeze said of coaches who have texted him. “I think ‘I could really help them with their red zone, and they could help us with everything else.’”

At Liberty, Freeze had co-coordinators. It was the same case for his entire Ole Miss tenure, and Freeze had a similar setup in his lone year at Arkansas State, naming a pass and run game coordinator.

“I have a list of every position and a lot of great candidates, some are here and some are where I just came from,” Freeze said. “They are all around the country. I’m constantly getting texts. My agent, who I forgot to thank, Jimmy Sexton, … . He’s got a whole list too that he presents to me this morning.

“ … I was just so guarded (during the hiring process) that I really haven’t turned my attention to that, but I will quickly this afternoon when I wind up all of the events of this morning.”