The furthest west Hugh Freeze has gone in his head coaching career was Provo, Utah.

Freeze and the Liberty Flames went out to BYU in 2019 — a 2,000-plus mile venture all the way from Liberty’s campus in Lynchburg, Virginia, for a 31-24 loss to the Cougars.

But Freeze and his players will be faced with an even bigger journey this weekend, traveling 2,438 miles from Auburn to Berkeley, California, for the Tigers’ matchup with the Cal Golden Bears at 9:30 p.m. CT Saturday.

“I told our team when I taught my lesson for the week this morning with them, that’s one of the challenges I have for me is to embrace it because I don’t like it,” Freeze said Monday. “I don’t like scheduling teams on the West Coast. I’d just as soon play somebody over here on the East Coast, but it was done. Me complaining or not embracing it is not the proper response.”

Saturday’s game will be Auburn’s fourth-ever trip to California to play football, never coming away with a win the three times prior. The Tigers are also 2-2 in Mountain Time, with the most recent trip being Auburn’s 2010 BCS National Championship win over Oregon in Phoenix.

As for what changes for Auburn’s players this week, not much, according to Freeze — “I probably hadn’t put enough thought into it, truthfully.”

“When they’re still college students — and most of ours are (taking) in-class stuff, so it’s really hard to tinker too much with our schedules here,” Freeze said.

The bigger difference this week, Freeze said, is that Auburn will practice earlier in the day Thursday before taking off for California later in the day. Friday, Freeze said, “will be a challenge” for Auburn, which will operate as normally time-wise for Auburn as possible. The hardest day, Freeze said, will be game day, when the Tigers play two-and-a-half hours after the usual late kickoff time.

“I think it creates some challenges, but this will be a good test for all of us,” Freeze said. “Coaches, trainers, staff, nutritionists, drink staff, support staff, players. How do we handle if things are a little uncomfortable? Or it’s not exactly the way we want it? And I’m speaking to myself as much as anyone. You’ve got to play a really good football team at their place when our body times are 9:30 or 10 at night and we’re kicking it off.

“All of that is going to be a challenge, but you know what, that’s what life is. How we approach it and the attitude we have for the opportunity to the opportunity we have, it ought to be one of gratitude and thankfulness. We gotta suck it up and fly a long flight. That’s what we’ve got to do.”