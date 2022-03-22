Ike Hilliard embraces first college job at Auburn

Ike Hilliard holds his fingers out about two inches apart.

“No joke, man.” That’s how thick the NCAA rulebook is that he’s been digging through over the last few weeks, ever since the former NFL standout took his first college coaching job at Auburn.

“No joke,” he insisted, raising his eyebrows Monday in the Auburn athletics complex. And there’s two of those books. “It’s all of the bylaws and all of that stuff, man. It’s a head-scratcher sometimes.”

Hilliard knows the game, but he also knows he’s entering a completely different world coaching in the college ranks, and he’s approaching his first season coaching at Auburn with humility and by acknowledging that he still has a lot to learn.

That much seemed clear Monday as he met with reporters for the first time after being hired at Auburn on Feb. 23. Hilliard, who spent 12 years playing the NFL and spent the last 10 years coaching in the NFL at the highest level of football, would have had every right to walk into the room like he owned it and to act like he had nothing new to learn. But he didn’t.

It’s a challenge, he admitted, moving from the pro ranks, most recently with the Pittsburgh Steelers, to the college ranks where he hasn’t coached yet in his career — that mountain of NCAA rules being part of that difference.

“It’s interesting, and trying to work through diving into the details of the playbook, and the recruiting — you know, it’s a little different,” he admitted. “I’m working my way through it — having been on the job now for, what, all of three and a half weeks? So it’s a unique challenge.”

Later Monday on the practice field, he’s back in his element, directing Auburn’s receivers with a printout tucked in his pants and a pen tucked into his ballcap.

“That was better than last time, wasn’t it?” he asks his guys after they finish a drill.

But back in the complex, he’s getting caught up as quick as he can, too. Yes, recruiting is all-new to him. He knows it’s an important part of his job now and he respects the challenge that is coming for him out on the trails.

But it was by no twist that Hilliard came to the college ranks, he said. He wasn’t avoiding coaching in college and it was always on his radar. In his playing days, he said he hoped to one day be the offensive coordinator for FIU in Miami, where he has made his permanent home. “I married a Cuban girl,” he says.

In 2011, he says he almost took a job coaching at Duke for David Cutcliffe. He interviewed but it just so happened that when he got off the plane back home, Tony Sparano called him and he ended up going to the Miami Dolphins. “I’ve just been fortunate by way of relationships,” he said, of staying in the league for as long as he was.

As for coaching college kids as opposed to professionals, Hilliard shows respect for the kids just like his respect for the college game.

“I think it’s a unique balance you need to have,” he explained. “There’s a lot more things emotionally that — well, I’m still learning — but I would assume that they’re not prepared for here in college. But they’re big kids in the pros too. They all have similar issues and problems ... The biggest difference is your time.

“It’s all football, obviously in the pros. There’s a lot of other factors that will pull you towards having to speak to parents or ushering the guys to study hall and class and things of that nature. The rules are a lot. I’m still working my way through both of the rulebooks. So that’s different for me, clearly.”

As far as how those guys are doing: Shedrick Jackson has been outstanding, Hilliard says, and brings a veteran presence to a thin wide receivers room. Listed 5-foot-11 Tar’varish Dawson has done an “amazing job,” he says, playing bigger than his frame. Malcolm Johnson, Jr., he says bluntly, has seen some balls hit the ground but he’s getting lined up the right way and done everything asked.

Jay Fair is in his first time playing in the slot, and that’s where Hilliard says some of his own experience comes in: “I can relate to that personally because I played outside for four years (in the NFL), and after my first toe surgery, with my weight change, I transitioned pretty much into a slot receiver. We’ve had some unique conversations about the nuances of the game there.”

Just like that, Hilliard’s bringing his wealth of knowledge to the table in the wide receivers room. He has plenty to learn, but his players have plenty to learn from him, too.

If he put it all out in print, it’d probably be a bit thicker than those rulebooks.