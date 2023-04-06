Frank Thomas always grabbed a roll of athletic tape, regardless of where or when Auburn was playing.

It was pregame routine, as his coaches and teammates remember it. Thomas mashed pieces of tape into five or six bunches that were no smaller than a marble but no bigger than a golf ball. Then, he’d grab whoever was willing to throw them and head down the foul line closest to Auburn’s dugout for his own version of batting practice.

Teammate Clark Preble remembered how much a lack of tape would agitate Auburn trainers. Steven Renfroe, then Auburn’s hitting coach, never saw a tape ball get past Thomas’ bat. Former Auburn coach Hal Baird remembered it the same way, a seemingly inhuman feat in his eyes.

“I mean, you can't do that,” Baird said. “Human beings can't hit that.”

In a lot of ways, the feats of Thomas’ baseball career feel inhuman, and more than three decades after his time at Auburn, he’s set to be immortalized. A statue of the Auburn legend will be unveiled in front of Plainsman Park on Saturday morning, ahead of the program’s series finale against Texas A&M.

The eighth sports figure with a statue on campus, and few former Auburn greats are more worthy of the honor.

He was an undeniable talent coming out of Columbus High School in 1986, starring in football pads, on the basketball court and with a bat in his hands. He came to Auburn a two-sport athlete, on a football scholarship and playing baseball, before an injury shifted his focus to the diamond entirely.

His Auburn career was parlayed into 18 years in the MLB. In that time, Thomas became one of 28 major leaguers to ever hit 500 home runs. He’s still the only player in the history of the sport to string together seven straight seasons of 20-plus homers, 100 RBIs, 100 walks and a .300 batting average. He’s still the only Southeastern Conference player with a plaque in Cooperstown, too.

While at Auburn, Thomas’s penchant for power hitting was present. He holds top-five marks in program history for career home runs and RBI, among others. “The Big Hurt,” as he came to known, is regarded by many for his muscle, but those who coached and played alongside him at Auburn recall levels natural talent they’d never seen in a player so young.

“He was the most refined hitter, as a true freshman, that I've ever seen,” Baird said. “He wasn't raw. He wasn't unpolished. He was totally refined, totally polished. He had a professional knowledge of the strike zone when he was, like, 18 or 19. Never had seen that in any young man before.”

Baird and Thomas had a standing bet, with nothing more than bragging rights wagered. After one at-bat, Thomas swore he could tell how fast an opposing pitcher’s fastball was within a mile an hour.

It was a bet Baird could only remember Thomas losing once. Like a human radar gun, it demonstrated that, as physically imposing as Thomas was, the mental side of his hitting abilities were distilled to another level.

The prowess at the plate showed up in the box scores. Thomas never had a season with more strikeouts than walks as a Tiger. His 153 career walks are second all-time in Auburn history, and his 73 walks in 1989 are a single-season program record. It was a testament to his patience as a hitter.

“He didn't have bad swings,” Gregg Olson, who played two seasons at Auburn with Thomas, said. “He didn't go chasing. He wasn't panicking. He was relaxed at the plate. It was comfortable. And it was unique, it really was, for any freshman.”

Still, as smart as Thomas was in the batter’s box, his size was undeniable even as a teenager, listed at 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds as a freshman.

“I mean,” Preble said, “it was like men amongst boys.”

The image that comes to Preble’s mind is the program’s 1989 media guide, on which he and Thomas are standing on either side of Aubie the Tiger. The slugger had five inches on Preble, who played at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds.

“I looked like this little junior high kid standing next to Frank,” Preble said. “He still kind of had a football shape then, too. I mean, he was just so big.”

What Thomas could do with a roll of athletic tape spoke to how intrinsic his abilities were as a hitter. But the fact that he did it before every game spoke to other aspects of how he viewed the game.

“It was a craft to Frank,” Renfroe said. “It was his craft, and he honed it. … He put that genius to work, and there are not many hitters with the mental capability of Frank. I mean, the ones that are, they’re in the Hall of Fame.”