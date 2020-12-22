It's official: Auburn hires Bryan Harsin as new head football coach

"We are thrilled to welcome Coach Harsin to the Auburn Family," Greene said. "He's a proven winner whose record speaks for itself. Coach Harsin impressed me with his detailed plan to lead Auburn to consistently compete for championships in the Southeastern Conference. I'm grateful to Gen. Burgess, Quentin Riggins and each member of our advisory committee for their commitment to Auburn during this process.

"We look forward to welcoming Bryan, Kes and their children to the Plains to introduce them to the Auburn family."

Harsin came back to Boise after spending the 2013 season as the head coach at Arkansas State, where he replaced Malzahn. He led the Red Wolves to a 7-5 record, and the team ended up tied for first in the Sun Belt Conference.

In total, Harsin has a 76-24 record as a college head coach.

Harsin arrived at Arkansas State from Texas, where he served as co-offensive coordinator in 2011 and 2012. During his second season, the Longhorns jumped from the 88th-ranked scoring offense to the 24th during a nine-win season for the Longhorns.

Prior to his two years at Texas, Harsin spent the bulk of his coaching career at Boise State, where he played quarterback from 1995 to 1999.