Jabari Smith, Walker Kessler named Associated Press All-Americans

Auburn’s tag team down low has made history again.

Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler have both been named to the Associated Press All-American team, earning the highest honors ever awarded by the AP to two Auburn players in the same season.

Smith was named a second-team All-American by the AP and Kessler was named a third-team All-American.

They’re Auburn’s first AP All-Americans since 1999.

“They’re both just great teammates and great people, incredibly hard workers, incredibly disciplined, and so easy to coach,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said of them both a week ago.

That was when Smith was named SEC Freshman of the Year and Kessler was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

Smith has raked in awards this season during his supernova single season in Auburn, while Kessler’s addition to the All-American on Tuesday lists represents a major milestone moment for the transfer forward.

Kessler came to Auburn from North Carolina and has emerged as a sensational defensive player, making school history in his own right by recording the second and third triple-doubles in Auburn men’s basketball history.

Smith was named All-American by Sporting News last week. He’s a top prospect for the upcoming NBA Draft.

The AP lists Smith and Kessler both among its top 16 players in the country. There are only five players on the first team, only five players on the second team, and only six players on the third team.

Smith and Kessler are the fourth and fifth AP All-Americans in Auburn program history. In 1994, Wesley Person became the school’s first AP All-American.

In 1999, Chris Porter earned second-team honors from the AP and Doc Robinson earned honorable mention honors. Porter and Robinson are the only other duo in Auburn men’s basketball history to earn AP All-American honors in the same season.