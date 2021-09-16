James Franklin: Preparing for Auburn ‘a little bit challenging’ given Tigers’ blowout victories

On the other side of the ball, Franklin pointed to linebacker Owen Pappoe, who Penn State recruited when he was a five-star prospect in high school. Franklin said Pappoe jumps off the tape and later commended the efforts of fellow linebacker Zakoby McClain along with EDGE rusher Derick Hall and cornerback Roger McCreary.

Special teams wise, Franklin mentioned Auburn special teams coordinator Bert Watts along with Demetris Robertson and Donovan Kaufman, who appear to be two of the Tigers’ go-to return men.

Franklin was asked about his familiarity with Mason given their stops at Vanderbilt, but the Nittany Lions head coach explained that wasn’t the biggest challenge when it comes to Auburn. Instead, Franklin pointed to the unpredictability of what Auburn will actually look like once the game gets underway Saturday night.

“It makes it a little bit challenging on tape to evaluate,” Franklin said. “With a new head coach and new coordinators, are we watching Boise State film, Vanderbilt film, Georgia film, Colorado State film, South Carolina film? What do you watch to get enough examples of formations of situational football and scenarios that you want get covered?