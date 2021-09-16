James Franklin: Preparing for Auburn ‘a little bit challenging’ given Tigers’ blowout victories

Penn State head coach James Franklin only encountered Auburn once during his tenure at Vanderbilt, but his time in the SEC showed him firsthand the challenge of going up against the Tigers.
Now, with another matchup against Auburn just days away, Franklin understands his Nittany Lions will have to show up ready to play Saturday.
Franklin broke down what stands out about this year’s Auburn team on Tuesday during his weekly press conference. He explained he’s known Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin for a number of years as well as offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, who was in the same capacity at Georgia when Franklin was leading the Commodores.
Franklin also praised the work of Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason, who replaced Franklin at Vanderbilt when he left for Penn State. Franklin described Mason as one of the most respected defensive coordinators in the game.
Franklin made it clear the Tigers don’t lack for talent this season.
“[You’re] talking about 16 returning starters on that club – a talented club – what you expect to see when you turn on an SEC football team,” Franklin said. “Some of their personnel that jumps out to us is Tank Bigsby – explosive and fast [and] makes a bunch of plays for them. Jarquez Hunter, another running back. Then wide receiver Shedrick Jackson and quarterback Bo Nix does a lot of things well. He's athletic, can extend plays, he's accurate. I’ve been impressed with him.”
On the other side of the ball, Franklin pointed to linebacker Owen Pappoe, who Penn State recruited when he was a five-star prospect in high school. Franklin said Pappoe jumps off the tape and later commended the efforts of fellow linebacker Zakoby McClain along with EDGE rusher Derick Hall and cornerback Roger McCreary.
Special teams wise, Franklin mentioned Auburn special teams coordinator Bert Watts along with Demetris Robertson and Donovan Kaufman, who appear to be two of the Tigers’ go-to return men.
Franklin was asked about his familiarity with Mason given their stops at Vanderbilt, but the Nittany Lions head coach explained that wasn’t the biggest challenge when it comes to Auburn. Instead, Franklin pointed to the unpredictability of what Auburn will actually look like once the game gets underway Saturday night.
“It makes it a little bit challenging on tape to evaluate,” Franklin said. “With a new head coach and new coordinators, are we watching Boise State film, Vanderbilt film, Georgia film, Colorado State film, South Carolina film? What do you watch to get enough examples of formations of situational football and scenarios that you want get covered?
“You just don't have a whole lot to work with. When you get into a game and it's a blowout early on, those late game reps are not as important in your breakdown because I don't know if they are as realistic as information as you would get under different scenario.”