Jasper makes winning return to Auburn lineup

AUBURN — Zep Jasper is right back doing what he does best.
After missing the last two games, Auburn’s senior guard made his return for the Tigers on Saturday — and the Tigers made their return to their winning ways against Texas A&M.
Auburn struggled in its last two games without him — a two-point win against Georgia and an overtime loss against Arkansas — but on Saturday the Tigers got back the man head coach Bruce Pearl has called the best perimeter defender in the SEC.
“Having Zep back defensively picks everybody else up,” Pearl said after the team’s 75-58 win. “Because if you’re not playing harder, you’re going to look like you’re standing in mud compared to No. 12.
“Man, he just makes all the difference in the world for us.”
Jasper hounded, harassed and helped shut down Texas A&M on offense, as the Aggies were held to just 58 points, tying their lowest scoring output in SEC play this season.
Jasper made up for lost time by flying around the court on defense, and stepping up against whoever crossed his path.
He guarded multiple Aggies throughout the game and was seemingly everywhere on defense, forcing the Aggies to settle for bad shot selections or turning the ball over.
Jasper primarily guarded Texas A&M guards’ Marcus Williams, Wade Taylor IV and Hassan Diarra on Saturday. The trio of guards combined for just 15 points in 48 minutes of play as they struggled against Jasper and the Tigers defense.
“Zep brings the fire on defense,” said guard Allen Flanigan. “He’s going to get up in you, he’s going to play defense, he’s going to move his feet and he’s going to lock down whoever he’s in front of every night.”
And as a team, the Aggies didn’t shoot much better as Texas A&M shot just 27.1% from the field and 13.6% from beyond the arc.
Despite having just one point, one assist and two rebounds, the Tigers were plus-3 in scoring when Jasper was on the floor during his 24 minutes.
“Yeah, you know Al said it perfectly,” said center Walker Kessler about Jasper. “I can’t say it any better than that. He locks down defense and the crowd loves it, we love it and it helps us.”
Jasper missed the last two games with a non-COVID illness.