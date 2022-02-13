Jasper makes winning return to Auburn lineup

AUBURN — Zep Jasper is right back doing what he does best.

After missing the last two games, Auburn’s senior guard made his return for the Tigers on Saturday — and the Tigers made their return to their winning ways against Texas A&M.

Auburn struggled in its last two games without him — a two-point win against Georgia and an overtime loss against Arkansas — but on Saturday the Tigers got back the man head coach Bruce Pearl has called the best perimeter defender in the SEC.

“Having Zep back defensively picks everybody else up,” Pearl said after the team’s 75-58 win. “Because if you’re not playing harder, you’re going to look like you’re standing in mud compared to No. 12.

“Man, he just makes all the difference in the world for us.”

Jasper hounded, harassed and helped shut down Texas A&M on offense, as the Aggies were held to just 58 points, tying their lowest scoring output in SEC play this season.

Jasper made up for lost time by flying around the court on defense, and stepping up against whoever crossed his path.