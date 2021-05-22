Joe Beckwith, all-Auburn baseball hero, dies at 66

He was a trailblazer then, and an illustrious player with a talented arm. He pitched a perfect game in the playoffs for Auburn High to lead the team to an appearance in the state championship series, then at Auburn University he helped lead the program to its second-ever appearance at the College World Series in 1976. He was Auburn through and through, the son of Bill Beckwith, who worked with university athletics for more than 40 years as sports publicist and director of ticket sales.

Beckwith’s moment in the sun came when he took to the mound on the grandest stage in the 1985 World Series. With his father in the stands in St. Louis, he pitched in Game 4 for the Royals, recalling recently how nervous he was when he gave up a leadoff double. But Beckwith soon settled in and rose to the massive occasion, retiring three straight batters to get out of the inning then giving up no hits in the next for two strong innings pitched — and Kansas City went on to win the series in seven games.

“It was the biggest thrill of my life,” he said.

He experienced plenty more thrills through the sport, pitching on his way up in the Cape Cod League, the Alaska League and in the Dominican Republic, while also traveling with the Team USA All-Star team to stops in Japan, Taiwan and South Korea.