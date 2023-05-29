Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Auburn men’s basketball got perhaps its biggest roster news of the offseason Monday, as Johni Broome announced he’d be withdrawing from the NBA Draft process and returning to the Plains next season.

"Johni could have stayed in the draft and gone [second] round, but we have unfinished business and he wants (to) and will play his way into the first round next season," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said in a tweet. "(The) Auburn Family is celebrating tonight!"

It’s been a busy offseason for Pearl and his program. The Tigers brought in two transfer additions in Denver Jones and Chaney Johnson, as well as signed JUCO standout Chad Baker-Mazara and consensus five-star Aden Holloway. But Broome’s return shores up what would’ve been an unsure front court situation with his absence. Not to mention he was Auburn’s best player last season.

He led the team in points (14.2) and rebounds (8.4) per game. He also led the Tigers with 78 blocked shots and shot 52.1% from the field. His first year with the program also saw him generate a career high in 3-point attempts, with 31. He shot 29% from beyond the arc.

Broome’s talents were on full display earlier this month, when he received an invitation to this year’s G League Elite Camp. He scored 40 points across two scrimmages and was one of eight camp members to land an invitation to the NBA Draft Combine.

“Last year seven guys went from the G League Combine, got invited to the (NBA) Combine (and) none of them got drafted,” Pearl said earlier this month. “It's really, really hard to make that jump because there are so many guys that get invited to the combine that aren't going to get drafted, right? But Johni definitely helped himself and clearly does the things that he does. He's able to score, he played physically, he has high basketball IQ and the things he needs to continue to work on: his defense, his rim protection, rebounding out of his area, that'll be -- we'll see that again.

“ … We're rooting for Johni on one hand. On the other hand, we'd obviously love to have him back because he could be one of the best players preseason in college basketball next season."

In spite of all those successes, Broome returns alongside a boon of new additions. He’s also likely to see two other familiar faces return with him. While neither has officially announced a return, Pearl said May 15 he expects both Jaylin Williams and Dylan Cardwell to return next season.

“But still, we've got to wait for those decisions to come back,” Pearl said. “I would expect all of those guys to come back. I would. We'll see.”