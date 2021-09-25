Jon Johnson Column: Auburn avoids disaster but that’s about all

Nix can’t throw and make the catch himself. The offensive front of the Tigers was also getting whipped and giving Nix little time to work or the running backs little room to run.

And while we’re pointing fingers, stretch them out against an Auburn defense that gave up big runs and throws to put the Panthers in position to almost pull off the upset.

A win at LSU next week, where Auburn hasn’t won since 1999, is now pretty much a must or the season may completely crumble for the Tigers. A glance down the schedule shows Georgia, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Texas A&M as the next four opponents after a trip to the Bayou.

There will be those crying for a permanent change at quarterback, and it would be quite a story if Finley returned to his former home and led Auburn to a victory at LSU.

I still believe Nix as the starter is the best option for this team to win going forward. With that said, Finley surely needs to be part of the equation as was the case Saturday.

Nix had the game of his life last season in a 48-11 win over LSU, throwing for 300 yards and three TDs on 18-of-24 passing. Ironically, Finley was the quarterback for LSU on that day a year ago.