Jon Johnson Column: Auburn avoids disaster but that’s about all

AUBURN – It might be the most misleading 10-point victory in the history of college football.
Bo Nix didn’t exactly earn his sweet tea money from Milo’s on Saturday, finding himself on the sidelines watching as back-up quarterback and LSU transfer T.J. Finley directed a dramatic 98-yard, game-winning drive during Auburn’s fourth-quarter rally and 34-24 victory over Georgia State.
The winning TD pass came with 45 seconds left when Finley somehow wiggled out of a mess on fourth down and kept enough composure once breaking out of the grasp of defenders to find Shedrick Jackson for 10 yards and the score.
Just 14 seconds later, Smoke Monday intercepted a pass and returned it for a 36-yard touchdown to wrap the victory.
Game over; disaster avoided.
The Tigers survived the upset scare thanks to a blocked punt and recovery for a score, four Anders Carlson field goals, a revived defense in the second half and the final drive – but now finds itself in a quarterback quandary going into the SEC gauntlet which begins at LSU next week.
Not exactly a bright scenario despite the bright finish on Saturday.
New Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin showed some guts in rightfully pulling the trigger and giving Finley a shot well into the third quarter as Nix and the offense painfully struggled. It did seemingly give the Tigers’ offense a spark and ultimately led to a victory, but Finley wasn’t masterful either during his time on the field despite the wonderful game-winning play.
Nix was 13-of-27 for 156 yards before being pulled and Finley was 9-of-16 for 97 yards the rest of the way. Both missed open targets and looked shaky more than not.
Nix shouldn’t have the blame for the inconsistency of the offense placed squarely on his shoulders, but let’s start there nonetheless in dissecting what went down on the turf or Jordan-Hare.
Three years into his role as a starting quarterback and Nix still at times fails to look for second and third options, overthrows receivers and generally looks like a lost puppy sometimes in the pocket.
Wasn’t that all going to change under Harsin’s tutelage?
It looked as though such was the case in the first two games against cupcake opponents with Nix appearing much steadier in the pocket and polished overall. Yet at Penn State last week he seemed to digress again, albeit against significantly better competition in the most hostile of environments.
Nix has moments of brilliance and moments of despair. The inconsistency is mind-boggling and frustrating at this point of his career.
But don’t put it all on Nix.
Twice during a first half, Nix zipped passes just a bit high into the back of the end zone that should have been caught – one targeted for Elijah Canion and the other for Ze’Vian Capers.
Nix can’t throw and make the catch himself. The offensive front of the Tigers was also getting whipped and giving Nix little time to work or the running backs little room to run.
And while we’re pointing fingers, stretch them out against an Auburn defense that gave up big runs and throws to put the Panthers in position to almost pull off the upset.
A win at LSU next week, where Auburn hasn’t won since 1999, is now pretty much a must or the season may completely crumble for the Tigers. A glance down the schedule shows Georgia, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Texas A&M as the next four opponents after a trip to the Bayou.
There will be those crying for a permanent change at quarterback, and it would be quite a story if Finley returned to his former home and led Auburn to a victory at LSU.
I still believe Nix as the starter is the best option for this team to win going forward. With that said, Finley surely needs to be part of the equation as was the case Saturday.
Nix had the game of his life last season in a 48-11 win over LSU, throwing for 300 yards and three TDs on 18-of-24 passing. Ironically, Finley was the quarterback for LSU on that day a year ago.
Of course it will be up to Harsin as to who ultimately trots onto the field as the starter next week.