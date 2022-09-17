JON JOHNSON COLUMN: Deciding on a QB should be first move

AUBURN – There are multitudes of problems the Auburn football team needs to correct, but a good starting point would be nixing the musical chairs at quarterback.

T.J. Finley, Robby Ashford, T.J. Finley, Robby Ashford, T.J. Finley, Robby Ashford … it’s getting dizzying to keep count of the rotation of the two signal-callers.

And I get the predicament head coach Bryan Harsin and offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau face. Neither Finley nor Ashford have shown any signs at all of being “the guy.” It’s pretty obvious neither of those coaches have adequately prepared the two very well, either.

Finley took the snaps the majority of the first half and early in the second, while Ashford finished it up when the game was pretty much already decided during a dismal 41-12 home loss to Penn State on Saturday afternoon.

It wasn’t just the quarterbacks who struggled.

The whole team was taken to the woodshed by the first Big Ten opponent to ever visit Jordan-Hare Stadium. The many Penn State fans who traveled south from Happy Valley were still basking in the sun in the fourth quarter while those wearing orange headed for the exits.

An “Orange Out” turned into a “Blowout.”

It was downright embarrassing for Auburn and the SEC.

The statistics told a pretty accurate story on the day for both Auburn quarterbacks.

Finley was 11-of-19 passing for 152 yards with an interception. Ashford was 10-of-19 for 144 yards with a touchdown and one interception. Not much production out of either.

I understand each has different strengths to consider when deciding who to trot out there: Finley more experienced with a stronger arm; Ashford the superb runner with oodles of potential.

They both have much to clean up as well to become a winning quarterback.

But neither can get in any kind of rhythm in the current set-up and the Auburn offense is lacking any kind of consistency or identity because of it.

With both struggling mightily, it makes one wonder if Zach Calzada, the Texas A&M transfer, will ever get a crack at it? Obviously there is more than meets the eye of why Calzada isn’t seeing the field.

Of course any quarterback is going to have trouble progressing when they’re continuously running for their life. The Auburn offensive line, an experienced bunch, has been lousy thus far.

So where does Auburn turn?

If Calzada isn’t going to get the call from the bullpen any time soon, then I’d roll the dice with the younger Ashford and base the offense around the rushing attack.

But no matter who is under the center at quarterback, the ball has to get in the hands of tailback Tank Bigsby. In an offense lacking in big-play weapons, Bigsby certainly can be a difference-maker.

Get the ball in his hands and see what happens … like feed the ball to him countless times.

Bigsby carried it only five times in the first half out of 36 offensive plays. He did catch a short pass and turned it into a 37-yard gain late in the second quarter. In the second half, he touched it just four more times and had 39 net yards total rushing for the game.

As for the passing game with either Finley or Ashford back there, throwing it should be the second option and not the first. Want to throw it? Give Calzada a try.

Otherwise, in my opinion, Auburn should live and die with the ground game with a heavy dose of Bigsby with Jarquez Hunter and even freshman Damari Alston sprinkled in.

Maybe next week instead of the quarterbacks on the depth chart being listed as Finley OR Ashford as was the case this week, the OR should be scratched out and a starter declared.

Who that should be is certainly debatable.

But for all those Bo Nix haters out there who wanted a change while he was wearing the orange and blue before departing for Oregon, I believe he’d be a welcomed sight these days.