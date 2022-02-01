JON JOHNSON COLUMN: How Auburn swept away Alabama

However, unlike the meeting in Tuscaloosa when Kessler got in early foul trouble and was never a factor with just two points and two rebounds in roughly eight minutes of play, he played smart the remainder of the first half and didn’t pick up another foul until the second half.

Instead, it was Alabama as a team that ran into early foul trouble as Auburn was in the bonus at the free throw line with still 9:52 left in the first half. The Tigers took advantage, connecting on 16-of-20.

Shooting well from the charity stripe was significant as both teams came out as cold an iceberg in the early stages, which is often the case when these two teams battle.

Why?

It’s mainly because the intensity is so ramped up in this rivalry that the players come out jittery in the beginning. Plus, both teams dig in defensively early on while the energy is still sky-high before any rhythm is established offensively.

There were times in the opening 20 minutes that Alabama’s talented guards – Jahvon Quinerly and Jaden Shackleford – slipped away and got baskets driving, or either found enough room stepping back to launch and drain a 3-pointer.