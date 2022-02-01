JON JOHNSON COLUMN: How Auburn swept away Alabama

AUBURN – Auburn’s often-animated reserve center Dylan Cardwell borrowed a broom from a fan and brushed across the court to signify sweeping the regular-season series from Alabama after a 100-81 victory on Tuesday night.
It was celebration time again inside Auburn Arena in what is the toughest environment in the country for an opponent to enter.
When the opponent is Alabama, it’s even more intense.
They … those crazy kids of “The Jungle” that is … even booed a university photographer for Alabama when he made his way to the court more than an hour before the game.
It didn’t get any milder for the Crimson Tide after that. Jeers constantly rang down on the Alabama basketball players throughout and cheers were prevalent for those wearing the orange and blue for a raucous couple of hours.
An Alabama team coming off a win over then No. 4-ranked Baylor last Saturday afternoon hung tough at times, but ultimately didn’t have enough firepower to upset No. 1-ranked Auburn.
It wasn’t from a lack of fight or effort from Nate Oats’ bunch.
Down 51-37 at halftime, Alabama came out in the second half hotter than a firecracker in pulling within 57-55 before Auburn regrouped and ultimately went on a 13-1 run to lead 75-58 with under nine minutes to play in regaining control.
It secured Auburn’s 18th consecutive win, good for a 21-1 overall record and perfect 9-0 in league play.
While offense puts the fans in the seat, it was Auburn’s defense in the first half that set the tone and created a mountain for Alabama to climb. It was also a change in defense in the second half that stunted Alabama’s momentum, but more about that later.
Alabama, now 14-8 and 4-5 in league play, had to work for every shot.
Auburn players fought through screens, they stuck to their player like glue and contested every attempt coming from Alabama.
The Tigers can do such because of the arsenal of weapons coach Bruce Pearl has at his disposal. Not only does it keep a team fresh offensively, but perhaps more important enables the team to play aggressively on defense knowing there is plenty of help just a quick call away.
Talk about depth – Auburn’s bench accounted for an astonishing 44 points.
And how about Walker Kessler, Auburn’s big man in the middle, who was swatting shots away like gnats on a mid-summer night. Kessler had eight blocks on the night, grabbed 12 rebounds and scored 14 points.
It didn’t start out promising as Kessler picked up his first foul in the first few minutes when Charles Bediako got free down the lane and Kessler got him from behind on the drive to an open basket.
However, unlike the meeting in Tuscaloosa when Kessler got in early foul trouble and was never a factor with just two points and two rebounds in roughly eight minutes of play, he played smart the remainder of the first half and didn’t pick up another foul until the second half.
Instead, it was Alabama as a team that ran into early foul trouble as Auburn was in the bonus at the free throw line with still 9:52 left in the first half. The Tigers took advantage, connecting on 16-of-20.
Shooting well from the charity stripe was significant as both teams came out as cold an iceberg in the early stages, which is often the case when these two teams battle.
Why?
It’s mainly because the intensity is so ramped up in this rivalry that the players come out jittery in the beginning. Plus, both teams dig in defensively early on while the energy is still sky-high before any rhythm is established offensively.
There were times in the opening 20 minutes that Alabama’s talented guards – Jahvon Quinerly and Jaden Shackleford – slipped away and got baskets driving, or either found enough room stepping back to launch and drain a 3-pointer.
Shackleford had 16 hard-earned points in the first half on 4-of-7 shooting from the field – including three made 3-pointers – and connected on 5-of-6 free throws to keep Alabama ticking.
He was just as effective in the second half, earning a game-high 26 points. Quinerly scored 20.
And while Alabama dominated the early portions of the second half to get right back in it, the Tigers switched to a zone defense which ultimately proved big in shutting down Alabama’s inside game.
Sure, Alabama made Auburn pay at times from outside in hitting 14 of 37 from 3-point land, but the Tigers outscored the Tide 52-22 in the paint for the game.
Wendell Green Jr. led Auburn in scoring with 23 points, followed by Jabari Smith with 17, Kessler with 14, K.D. Johnson with 13 and Allen Flanigan with 10.
With exactly one minute left Pearl called a timeout to get some reserves in who rarely see playing time. Preston Cook promptly banked in a shot and then Carter Sobera scored on a drive while being fouled with 28.2 left. He hit the free throw to make it 100.
Recently crowned Miss Alabama, Dothan’s own Katelyn Vinson who is a senior at Auburn, was among those recognized during a break in the game … sort of the queen of the court.
When the game concluded, Auburn remained the king of it for yet another night.