JON JOHNSON COLUMN: Hugh Freeze the better fit for Auburn

It’s not the perfect fit, but it’s the right fit for an Auburn football program that needs to be fixed in a hurry before it falls off the cliff.

Hugh Freeze as the new Auburn football coach comes with much off-the-field baggage, but he’s still one of the most creative offensive minds in the game and knows how to win and recruit in the Southeastern Conference.

And he dearly wanted the Auburn football job, even if he was the so-called No. 2 option behind Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin.

Freeze, hired Monday, will comfortably yell “War Eagle” during his introductory press conference.

Can you picture Kiffin doing the same and really meaning it?

Without a doubt, Kiffin would have been the best hire for the short term, but I don’t believe it would have been his destination job.

For the long term, Freeze fits the bill much better. I figure he’ll be at Auburn as long as it will have him.

New Auburn athletics director John Cohen could have buckled under the outside noise that has been generated over the weekend from some Tigers supporters not wanting Freeze to be the hire. His sordid past is well documented during his time at Ole Miss when he was forced to resign in 2016 after it was learned by school officials he used a university cell phone to call escort services.

The coach showed remorse and Liberty gave him another chance. Over the past four seasons, Freeze led the Flames to a 34-15 record and three bowl games.

It comes after Ole Miss was placed on probation due to recruiting violations during his watch, which lasted from 2012 to 2016.

But Cohen – who watched all of that transpire during his time as athletics director at Mississippi State – didn’t shy away from putting Freeze high on his target list.

Having the courage to pull the trigger and bring Freeze in is the very reason Auburn hired a veteran athletics director who isn’t afraid to go against the grain of some.

Promoting Carnell Williams from his interim role to permanent head coach would have pleased much of the masses, but Williams quite frankly isn’t ready to oversee a football program of this magnitude at this time.

"I have 58 things on this piece of paper as we go through this process looking for a new head football coach," Cohen said shortly after he was hired at Auburn. "It starts with culture. It starts with X's and O's and it starts with recruiting. Those three things have to be up front, but there's a whole lot of other things that have to get answered before you get really deep into it."

Freeze must have checked off the boxes – at least most of them – that Cohen was looking for in a new football coach. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey must have also signed off on the hire, or the coach wouldn’t be back in the league.

"My goal is to put Auburn in position, as it has always done, put Auburn in position to win SEC championships and national championships,” Cohen said earlier this month.

With Freeze, he’s hired a proven winner.

At Ole Miss, he was 39-25, which included two wins over Alabama, and the Rebels played in four bowl games over five seasons. He’s compiled a record of 103-47 with stops at Arkansas State and Division II Lambuth, in addition to Ole Miss and Liberty.

Freeze isn’t a stranger to Auburn. One of his daughters attended the school. It was widely believed he came close to becoming the offensive coordinator for Gus Malzahn at Auburn before taking the Liberty job.

Now Freeze can put down stakes at a university that has given others a second chance.

It has worked out pretty well with Bruce Pearl turning a failing basketball program into one of the most respected in the country.

Freeze gets his chance to do the same with a football program that had hit rock bottom, but has all the resources in the world to return among the nation’s elite.