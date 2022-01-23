JON JOHNSON COLUMN: Locals partake in Auburn Arena sleepover

Though being out in the cold all night with little to no sleep, McClintock said the students brought the energy from the very beginning.

“I was expecting everybody to come in and take an hour-and-a-half nap until game time, but it was pretty awesome,” McClintock said of the enthusiasm. “The players came out to warm-up and they were coming over to see everybody to thank them for staying out all night or whatever.

“Walker Kessler did a little warm-up by himself and every single shot that he made … he started out with layups … and the students were going crazy every time he made one of those layups. That was the funniest thing. I think that represented the vibe that people were excited just to watch the players.”

Kentucky got out to an early lead in the game and led almost the entire first half, but it would be Auburn’s game after intermission en route to an 80-71 victory.

“I thought as soon as we hit some shots and got going, we would be able to grind it out with the depth that we have,” McClintock said. “I think a lot of people were confident over the long run we would win it.”

McClintock understands he’s witnessing a special time in Auburn basketball history.