JON JOHNSON COLUMN: Locals partake in Auburn Arena sleepover

The words “Make History” line the wall leading to the locker room for the basketball team, but those who braved the freezing temperatures on Friday night before heating up Auburn Arena on Saturday were making it, too.
You’ve likely seen videos or photos by now of the thousand or so Auburn students – some camping out in tents – who congregated Friday night among the setting dubbed by such names as “Jungle City” and “Pearlville” for a chance at a student section seat, or to score a standing room only space, the following day as Kentucky rolled into town for what some called the biggest game ever inside Auburn Arena.
Dothan native and Auburn student Collins McClintock was among them. He and a few buddies originally figured they’d get there early Saturday morning to make their way into the game.
During the early part of Friday, they realized that wouldn’t cut it.
“We decided we were going to have dinner Friday night and then make our way into the line and see how we could get in it,” McClintock said. “We sadly did not have a tent. We just brought chairs, blankets, everything and got there about 7 o’clock. We get there and were astonished.
“After a while, some of my friends left because they were so discouraged from the number of people ahead of us … that it was like, ‘Is it even worth sitting out here all night?’”
Joe Dalton, a native of Slocomb and longtime Auburn basketball supporter, owns a condominium about 200 yards from Auburn Arena. He could hardly believe his eyes at the scene Friday evening.
“When I walked over it was almost breathtaking to see how many kids were out there having a good time,” Dalton said. “I just called a couple of my friends and said, ‘Hey, these guys have come out so early, they could probably use something to eat.’
“So a friend of mine got together in his kitchen and we baked 15 dozen cookies and took them over. As you can imagine, by the time we got there and just walked around with those cookies, it was like dropping a pebble into water. They were gone in no time.
“But the kids were so appreciative of everything … thanking us, and ‘War Eagle.’ They didn’t care about the cold. They were out there with a community spirit.”
McClintock was determined to brave the elements with the other students.
“I don’t know how many people got sleep during the night, but I know me and the two buddies that were with me did not get any,” McClintock said. “We just put blankets on top of us and sat in our chairs and tried to pass the time the best that we could. But I’m not going to lie – it went by really slow.”
After a gymnastics meet held in the arena on Friday night was over, many of the students decided to make a break for it and get in line, more than 12 hours before they could actually enter Auburn Arena for the basketball game.
“The first line kind of started forming at 9 o’clock the night before and that’s when we kind of established position,” McClintock said. “We got a visit from (former Auburn football player) Sammie Coates, actually, coming through the line so that was pretty interesting.
“It was a mix from early on, chants and a lot of spirit going on, and then it came to a few people trying to do that at 3 in the morning. Most people were screaming angrily at them to shut up and try to sleep.
“At 5:45 in the morning is when they opened up the last barricades for everyone. You hear people starting to move up there and I looked up from my blanket and it was still dark but people were starting to push up.
“So literally from 5:45 or 6 in the morning we had to just abandon our chairs and everything and just stand in the line from that point on until we got let in at 10.”
Dalton would return to the scene early Saturday morning with 100 biscuits and coffee for the students that he had arranged through a church and local business.
He is close to the Auburn basketball program and is so proud of what it has become.
“It’s almost impossible to put into words,” Dalton said. “They are so incredibly good and incredibly talented, but the fun thing is they are great kids. I know it’s easy to say that; it’s easy to hear that, but I’m blessed to see behind the curtain and see these kids and they’re great with people.
“They will take extra time to sign autographs and take pictures with young people. They love each other and they love playing for Auburn. It’s the consummate group of playing for the name on the front on the jersey and not on the back of the jersey.”
When the doors opened to the arena at 10 Saturday morning, McClintock was among the students able to get a spot in the arena, though he had to settle for standing room only.
“We were far enough back to where we probably didn’t get inside until 10:30,” McClintock said. “That was the biggest concern originally was whether we were going to get in or not, because we got there at 7 (Friday night) and there was so many people in front of us.
“We did get pretty close to getting in the student section, but we had to stand on the second level in the standing room only, which a majority of the people did too.”
Though being out in the cold all night with little to no sleep, McClintock said the students brought the energy from the very beginning.
“I was expecting everybody to come in and take an hour-and-a-half nap until game time, but it was pretty awesome,” McClintock said of the enthusiasm. “The players came out to warm-up and they were coming over to see everybody to thank them for staying out all night or whatever.
“Walker Kessler did a little warm-up by himself and every single shot that he made … he started out with layups … and the students were going crazy every time he made one of those layups. That was the funniest thing. I think that represented the vibe that people were excited just to watch the players.”
Kentucky got out to an early lead in the game and led almost the entire first half, but it would be Auburn’s game after intermission en route to an 80-71 victory.
“I thought as soon as we hit some shots and got going, we would be able to grind it out with the depth that we have,” McClintock said. “I think a lot of people were confident over the long run we would win it.”
McClintock understands he’s witnessing a special time in Auburn basketball history.
“As this season has gone, I’ve started to realize that this team could end up being the best Auburn basketball team ever,” McClintock said. “The players themselves are extremely likeable. There are some pretty interesting figures and it’s cool to support them because of how much they make the students feel a part of it. I think we do appreciate that.”
While the trees were being rolled on Toomer’s Corner after the victory Saturday, McClintock had other plans.
“I went straight home and fell asleep,” he said.
But he doesn’t regret for a second being part of the sleepover … so to speak … at Auburn Arena.
“I think that makes it worthwhile to say that you were there and able to make it through because you knew that it was a special night,” McClintock said.
History made.