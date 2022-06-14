JON JOHNSON COLUMN: Mom listens to son Blake Burkhalter record final out on drive back

Dothan’s Jill Burkhalter figures she was somewhere between Phenix City and Eufaula when her son, Blake, recorded the dramatic final out on the mound with a strikeout in Auburn’s 4-3 win over Oregon State on Monday night, sending the Tigers to the College World Series.

“I started crying … and I may start crying now,” she said on Tuesday afternoon. “A lot of tears flowed and I thanked the Lord for it. The Lord is the reason he’s where he is.

“I called Gantt (Pierce, nephew) because he’s been such a very big supporter. Gantt has been right there from day one helping Blake move along and have what he needs to succeed.”

Jill was in Corvallis, Ore., to watch the first two games of the best of three series, but her flight was scheduled to leave Monday and she decided not to push it back a day later. Thus, she landed at the Atlanta airport about the time the deciding game between Auburn and Oregon State was about to begin.

“I got on my way home and started listening to it,” she said. “When they said they were going to put him in, I just about lost it. But one thing about it, when you’re by yourself you can scream and holler and hit things … have some release there when you’re not around with a lot of people.”

Burkhalter, the Tigers’ top closer out of the bullpen, entered the game with one out in the seventh inning after a two-run homer had pulled the Beavers within 4-3.

“You don’t want to hear him coming in in the bottom of the seventh … too early,” she said. “Sometimes the way things have happened in the past, him coming in that early messes up his frame of mind, so to speak.”

But Burkhalter got two strikeouts to end the inning and didn’t allow a hit the final two innings in recording the save.

“People started texting and my phone was blowing up and I couldn’t finish listening to everything,” she said with a laugh. “Every time somebody calls it knocks my radio broadcast out.”

The proud mom has become accustomed to listening to radio broadcasts over the past three seasons that her son has pitched for Auburn.

“I have learned to listen to the broadcast and know exactly what’s going on,” Jill said. “One thing that helped is I knew when I got home, I would be able to watch, because I have the app that I would be able to watch it.”

After arriving home around 11 p.m. and then talking to several family and friends by phone, Jill would talk to her son a bit later.

“I didn’t want to go to bed until I talked to Blake,” she said. “I text him and couldn’t get a hold of him and found out he had left his phone on the bus. He had to stay for a postgame interview afterwards.

“He didn’t get back to the hotel until late and then he called. It was just wonderful to hear his voice. It was about 12:30.”

Then Jill and her daughter, Leah, watched the replay of the game.

“Every time he pitched, I always go back and watch it and listen to the radio broadcast again and go over everything,” she said. “If you’re a pitcher’s mom, you can’t relax when they’re pitching. You throw every pitch with them, I guarantee you.”

Jill was thankful for having a chance to be there for the first two games of the series.

“To get to be there and watch it, is wonderful,” she said. “And to be that far away from home, it’s good to be there so you can see them and make sure they are doing well.

“There were a lot of parents out there. We have a good close-knit group. We just enjoy each other's company.”

On the television broadcast, one of the last scenes was Burkhalter hugging Dothan native Gabe Gross, who is the hitting coach. Another Dothan product is also on the team in freshman pitcher Chase Allsup.

“Those coaches are the best in the country,” she said. “They respect those kids, and you know, when somebody respects you, they’re going to respect you back. And that’s what they’ve got. I’ve just been so thankful that he is where he is and they want nothing but the best for those kids. They believe in those boys.”

Burkhalter, along with other family members including her oldest son, Chase, and daughter, Leah, all plan to attend the CWS in Omaha. Auburn opens play against Ole Miss on Saturday night.

“I am so excited,” she said. “Knowing your kid is excited … oh wow.”