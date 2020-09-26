Jon Johnson column: Scene at Auburn not that awkward

AUBURN – It wasn’t so weird after all.
Sure, navigating the traffic was a breeze unlike most game days. Parking lots normally full were instead empty just a few hours before kickoff.
There was no tailgating, nor was downtown crowded.
Yet on the drive towards my destination, students dressed in orange and blue were walking at a brisk pace towards Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday morning.
Southeastern Conference football was indeed back and the scene inside didn’t look as awkward as once imagined with COVID-19 precautions in place.
Chair back seats were spaced for proper social distancing throughout the stadium. When occupied by the 17,000-plus fans allowed in, there actually was a distinct home field advantage as they enthusiastically cheered from the lower and upper decks. Some wore masks, some didn’t.
The press box was reduced to half capacity per SEC guidelines, thus reporters fortunate enough to be granted a pass for the game had more elbow room with hand sanitizer placed nearby.
Facemasks were rightly required and the usual stockpile of snacks was missing, but complaints were few and far between on this day.
Auburn traditions such as Tiger Walk and the flight of the eagle before games have been scratched this season, but the band was playing from its usual corner in the stands and the cheerleaders were cheering, albeit from the bleachers.
And at long last, football players were playing and the coaches were coaching as Auburn took on Kentucky in the season opener.
Before the play commenced on the field, there was a moment of silence and then a video presentation in remembrance of legendary coach Pat Dye, who passed away this summer. In a fitting gesture, Auburn coach Gus Malzahn dressed in the same type of attire Dye often wore – a white button down shirt with a tie and a blue cap with an orange A on the front.
Dye would have been proud to see this hard-nosed, in-the-trenches battle between two SEC foes, even if the play was predictably sloppy at times after the most unusual off-season in college football history.
Players and coaches weren’t the only ones out of sync a bit during this one. It appears the officials making decisions on TV replays were asleep at the wheel on two huge plays right before halftime.
It looked as though Kentucky had punched it in on a 2nd-and-goal play, but officials on the field and in the booth – or wherever they are stationed this year – ruled the runner was stopped short.
A play later when Kentucky unbelievably chose to pass instead of running it again behind one of the strongest lines in the SEC, targeting was called on Auburn’s Derick Hall to wipe out what would have been a 100-yard interception return as Roger McCreary tight-roped it down the sideline. The end result following the review had Malzahn fuming.
As it stood, both teams missed golden opportunities to take momentum to the locker room at halftime as Auburn held a slim 8-7 lead thanks to a 2-point conversion.
It’s what happened after the break that should give Auburn supporters hope for the grueling stretch ahead.
Auburn’s defense held tough despite giving up some big plays and the offense made enough of them in pulling away in the final quarter for a 29-13 win, though the much anticipated unveiling of Chad Morris calling the shots on that side of the ball was a disappointment much of this game.
Plays were slow developing and lacked imagination for the most part. It’s going to take a while for the offense to find its groove, and time is not on any team’s side this year.
Bo Nix will have to sling it around a bunch and get it quickly in the hands of playmakers like Seth Williams if more success is to follow. Williams was the best player on the field Saturday.
The running game is a long way from where it needs to be with a mostly inexperienced line and unproven tailbacks. Nobody stood out running the football on Saturday.
Still, it was a winning day for Auburn and the SEC in general.
A return to normalcy? Not by a longshot.
We’re getting there, though.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!