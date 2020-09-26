Jon Johnson column: Scene at Auburn not that awkward

And at long last, football players were playing and the coaches were coaching as Auburn took on Kentucky in the season opener.

Before the play commenced on the field, there was a moment of silence and then a video presentation in remembrance of legendary coach Pat Dye, who passed away this summer. In a fitting gesture, Auburn coach Gus Malzahn dressed in the same type of attire Dye often wore – a white button down shirt with a tie and a blue cap with an orange A on the front.

Dye would have been proud to see this hard-nosed, in-the-trenches battle between two SEC foes, even if the play was predictably sloppy at times after the most unusual off-season in college football history.

Players and coaches weren’t the only ones out of sync a bit during this one. It appears the officials making decisions on TV replays were asleep at the wheel on two huge plays right before halftime.

It looked as though Kentucky had punched it in on a 2nd-and-goal play, but officials on the field and in the booth – or wherever they are stationed this year – ruled the runner was stopped short.