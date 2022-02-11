JON JOHNSON COLUMN: 'Surprise, surprise' Harsin still in place at Auburn

In the words of 1960s TV sitcom character Gomer Pyle, “Surprise, surprise.”

Bryan Harsin pulled his biggest upset yet when he retained his job as Auburn’s head football coach on Friday, as confirmed by a university release from president Jay Gogue.

Most in the media – and quite frankly those who closely follow Auburn football in general – didn’t give him much of a chance of surviving after rumors began circulating late last week that he was in danger of losing his job for a multitude of reasons.

And it wasn’t just social media chatter. Remember, Gogue released a statement following a Board of Trustees meeting last Friday saying, “I just want you to know we’re involved in trying to separate fact from fiction. We’ll keep you posted and make the appropriate decision at the right time.”