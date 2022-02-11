JON JOHNSON COLUMN: 'Surprise, surprise' Harsin still in place at Auburn

In the words of 1960s TV sitcom character Gomer Pyle, “Surprise, surprise.”
Bryan Harsin pulled his biggest upset yet when he retained his job as Auburn’s head football coach on Friday, as confirmed by a university release from president Jay Gogue.
Most in the media – and quite frankly those who closely follow Auburn football in general – didn’t give him much of a chance of surviving after rumors began circulating late last week that he was in danger of losing his job for a multitude of reasons.
And it wasn’t just social media chatter. Remember, Gogue released a statement following a Board of Trustees meeting last Friday saying, “I just want you to know we’re involved in trying to separate fact from fiction. We’ll keep you posted and make the appropriate decision at the right time.”
With Harsin vacationing in Mexico at the time, he dug his feet into the sand amidst the supposed battle between some high ranking officials wanting him out and others still in his corner, responding through a phone interview with several ESPN reporters, saying, “We’ve got to build something, and right now I feel like when you hear some of these things, that there’s a lot of things building against me. Certainly, I’m the right man for the job. There’s no doubt about it. No one is going to have a better plan than I do, but we’ve got to change some things.”
No doubt losing the final five games of the season put the first-year Auburn coach on shaky ground, but losing some 20 players to the transfer portal, more than half of the assistant coaches – either by Harsin’s doing or their own accord – and subpar recruiting had him squarely on the hotseat.
That and perhaps some other things we’re not privy to at this point, though public attacks on his character away from the field were running rampant.
If chatter about Harsin pushing it too far – treating players ‘like dogs’ as one former player put it in a social media post that got the most attention – is accurate, then university leaders had to step in and take a closer look. They didn’t find enough to warrant pulling the trigger on a coach who has a significant buyout.
As an Auburn supporter rightly pointed out to me last week, the Harsin ordeal is similar to the situation when then Auburn baseball coach Sonny Galloway – remember him? – was shown the door with cause in 2015 after two seasons leading the Tigers.
Golloway denied allegations Auburn officials used to terminate his contract, which had more than $1.25 million remaining on the final two years of his deal.
“Coach Golloway was dismissed for violating rules and the terms of his contract,” a statement released from the Auburn athletic department read on the day he was fired. “Auburn baseball has moved on.”
Golloway didn’t move on quietly. He sued for wrongful termination and the two sides settled several years later, with Golloway receiving $100,000.
From all indications, Harsin wouldn’t have gone quietly.
A termination would have been a bloody mess between lawyers and the divide between Harsin’s supporters and those against him would have dragged out.
When Harsin rightfully showed up for the SEC coaches meeting in Birmingham on Thursday, it proved he wasn’t going away until he was officially told to leave.
Turns out, there was no reason for the weeklong chaos that gave Auburn a black-eye nationally.
“The personal attacks on me and my family went too far and were without justification,” Harsin was quoted through an Auburn release on Friday.
Now Harsin gets his chance to prove his no-nonsense coaching style, his recruiting philosophies and his “plan” will work in the cut-throat world of Southeastern Conference football like it did for him at Boise State.
I believe the coach deserves another shot if he didn’t step over the line in dealing with players and assistants, but I’m not sold that Harsin understands the culture of Southern roots football and what it takes to succeed.