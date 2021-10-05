JT Daniels or Stetson Bennett? The Auburn defense faces the question for the 2nd straight year

In his place has been Bennett, who is 29-of-41 passing this season with 515 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart explained Daniels is still limited entering the Auburn game week.

“He’s not going to do anything [Monday]. He’ll be out there practicing. He’s doing everything but throwing, and then we will see how it goes day to day,” Smart said.

“The biggest thing is that he has to rest, recover, and try to heal. We are very hopeful that he will be able to go Tuesday-Wednesday and be able to throw like last week, but he’s not going to do much today in terms of throwing.”

Smart told media members Daniels was dealing with a Grade 1 sprain and compared the injury to one Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott experienced during the preseason. Smart said Prescott’s was more extreme compared to what Daniels is dealing with and added pain tolerance and ensuring the injury doesn’t linger long-term is the focus.

Georgia’s issues at quarterback echo back to last year’s game against Auburn, a contest the Tigers hope isn’t replicated Saturday.