JT Daniels or Stetson Bennett? The Auburn defense faces the question for the 2nd straight year

The Auburn Tigers are facing the same big question entering the Georgia game they faced this time last year.
After speculation ran rampant about whether or not JT Daniels or Stetson Bennett would start against Auburn in 2020, the answer remains unclear once again as the teams gear up for the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.
The task at hand for Auburn is to prepare for either quarterback, something Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin explained is just part of the process.
“You ask that question, ‘Are there two separate game plans,’ but you have a game plan and I think you understand there’s different players, and it’s not just the quarterbacks; I mean, look at when they put different tight ends in the game, when they put different tailbacks in the game,” Harsin said Monday. “From a defensive standpoint, you need to be ready for when they’re utilizing different personnel. Quarterback is one of them as well.
“You’re going to have a structure, you’re going to have a game plan going into it, and there’s going to be tweaks, adjustments you make from it.”
Daniels entered the season as Georgia’s clear-cut starting quarterback, but a lat injury caused the junior to miss the Bulldogs’ win over Arkansas on Saturday. Daniels missed Georgia’s second game against UAB with an oblique injury suffered in the season-opening win over Clemson.
In his place has been Bennett, who is 29-of-41 passing this season with 515 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart explained Daniels is still limited entering the Auburn game week.
“He’s not going to do anything [Monday]. He’ll be out there practicing. He’s doing everything but throwing, and then we will see how it goes day to day,” Smart said.
“The biggest thing is that he has to rest, recover, and try to heal. We are very hopeful that he will be able to go Tuesday-Wednesday and be able to throw like last week, but he’s not going to do much today in terms of throwing.”
Smart told media members Daniels was dealing with a Grade 1 sprain and compared the injury to one Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott experienced during the preseason. Smart said Prescott’s was more extreme compared to what Daniels is dealing with and added pain tolerance and ensuring the injury doesn’t linger long-term is the focus.
Georgia’s issues at quarterback echo back to last year’s game against Auburn, a contest the Tigers hope isn’t replicated Saturday.
Many believed Daniels would make his debut as a Bulldog against Auburn last season after rehabbing a torn ACL, but Bennett wound up starting on October 3, 2020. The Tigers could not stop Bennett in his first career start, as the junior threw for 240 yards and one touchdown to help hand Auburn a 27-6 road loss.
A lot has changed for Auburn since that Saturday night showdown in Sanford Stadium. Still, the Tigers on this year’s team can learn from the experience as they prep for whoever stands behind center for the Bulldogs.
“The most important thing is that we play sound, physical defense and we have our guys in the right position, that we communicate and that we do a good job in tackling and taking advantage of our opportunities when we can with some one-on-one matchups and find ways to win those,” Harsin said.