JT Thor shows off progress in Tigers’ tight loss to Alabama

AUBURN - While point guard Sharife Cooper understandably stole the show for Auburn in its game against Alabama on Saturday, another freshman also made plays that demonstrated how productive he could be in the days and weeks to come.
Cooper was the talk of college basketball Saturday after his 26-point debut, but freshman forward JT Thor delivered his own highlight-worthy plays as well. The 6-foot-10, 205-pound Thor held his own against the Crimson Tide’s more-experienced players and ended the 94-90 loss with 15 points on 4-of-7 shooting along with nine rebounds, four blocks and three steals.
Cooper emerged Saturday as Auburn’s clear point guard of the future. Thor, meanwhile, is emerging as one of the Tigers’ go-to players down low.
“He did well. I put him in late in the first half. I thought we needed a little bit more punch. I know he had two fouls but just didn't want to let Alabama go into the locker room and control the game, and he responded,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “He did a great job. He just wants to get better. He just wants to be a great player.”
Fouls looked sure to plague Thor against the Crimson Tide given he drew two in the first minute-and-a-half of the game, but after sitting for roughly 11 minutes of game time in the first half he returned at a key point in the action.
Auburn trailed Alabama 25-15 when Thor returned to the court, and his play was crucial in the Tigers erasing that double-digit deficit. He cut the lead to nine with a free throw and wound up scoring three points and contributing two defensive rebounds, one offensive rebound, one block and one steal during a stretch in which the Tigers outscored the Crimson Tide 18-10 and eventually entered halftime only down one point.
Thor continued to play well during a second half in which he scored 12 of his 15 points along with six rebounds, three blocks and two steals. Most importantly, Thor only had one foul in the second half and was able to play 16 minutes with the Tigers still in contention.
Afterward, Thor explained better patience on defense was crucial in avoiding even more foul trouble after his rough start.
“[The key was] just staying on my feet, not jumping on pump fakes,” Thor said. “I can get quick fouls like that — just by jumping and they throw their body into me — so just trying to stay on the floor and jump when they jump. Jump second.”
Pearl praised Thor back in December as the freshman found his footing, with Pearl pointing out that Thor is only 18 years old and is facing players three or four years older with more experience. Thor, who reclassified from the 2021 recruiting class to 2020, said he felt he had improved a lot since the start of the season, explaining he couldn’t find a rhythm in his first couple games.
Now, however, he felt like he’s making an impact on both sides of the ball, which certainly was the case against the Crimson Tide.
Thor’s success could become even more consistent with Cooper, whose stellar court vision led to several big plays Saturday, including a pair of alley-oop dunks for Thor. Thor laughed about his first one — explaining he didn’t think he could catch it before doing so and slamming the ball home — before adding it felt completely different on the floor with Cooper finally running the point.
Thor relished the opportunity to make big plays, but he also lamented on missing out in some key moments down the stretch. He felt he could have brought down some decisive rebounds in the final possessions with the game on the line, rebounds that Alabama grabbed as it found a way to hold on for the win.
Auburn’s matchup with Alabama showed just how productive Thor can be even if the Tigers didn’t come out on top. To that point, Thor made it clear he was taking the loss to heart and willing to learn as he settles in as a true contributor.
“Down the stretch I couldn’t grab the rebound. They got it back and got a late bucket. We’ve got to continue to keep working,” Thor said. “[The lesson is] staying locked in for the whole game. You’ve got to go hard until the buzzer sounds off. I feel like we did better as a team. I feel like we’re going to keep improving, so I’m not really worried about today.”