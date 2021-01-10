JT Thor shows off progress in Tigers’ tight loss to Alabama

AUBURN - While point guard Sharife Cooper understandably stole the show for Auburn in its game against Alabama on Saturday, another freshman also made plays that demonstrated how productive he could be in the days and weeks to come.

Cooper was the talk of college basketball Saturday after his 26-point debut, but freshman forward JT Thor delivered his own highlight-worthy plays as well. The 6-foot-10, 205-pound Thor held his own against the Crimson Tide’s more-experienced players and ended the 94-90 loss with 15 points on 4-of-7 shooting along with nine rebounds, four blocks and three steals.

Cooper emerged Saturday as Auburn’s clear point guard of the future. Thor, meanwhile, is emerging as one of the Tigers’ go-to players down low.

“He did well. I put him in late in the first half. I thought we needed a little bit more punch. I know he had two fouls but just didn't want to let Alabama go into the locker room and control the game, and he responded,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “He did a great job. He just wants to get better. He just wants to be a great player.”

Fouls looked sure to plague Thor against the Crimson Tide given he drew two in the first minute-and-a-half of the game, but after sitting for roughly 11 minutes of game time in the first half he returned at a key point in the action.