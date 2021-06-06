 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
JUCO cornerback Roterius Torrence commits to Auburn
0 Comments
top story

JUCO cornerback Roterius Torrence commits to Auburn

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
auburnfootball photo FOR FRONT

Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin continues to add to the roster.

 Julie Bennett

AUBURN—The Auburn Tigers have added yet another experienced cornerback among their options in the secondary.

Former Hutchinson Community College cornerback Roterius Torrence committed to Auburn and head football coach Bryan Harsin on Sunday.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Torrence had committed to Tennessee in late May before decommitting from the Volunteers last month.

“I’m COMING HOME !!” the Bessemer native wrote in part on social media.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A former standout at Bessemer City, Torrence came to Hutchinson in the class of 2019. He appeared in three games and had five tackles as a true freshman in 2019 before taking on a much bigger role this spring for the Blue Dragons.

Torrence played in all eight games for Hutchinson this spring and recorded 23 tackles, six pass break-ups, three tackles for loss and one interception and was named the Defensive Player of the Year in the Jayhawk Conference.

Torrence had three tackles and an interception in the Blue Dragons’ 29-27 victory over Snow College in Saturday’s NJCAA championship game.

Torrence becomes Auburn’s 10th transfer portal addition in preparation for the 2021 season.

He’s the fourth defensive back addition alongside Southeast Missouri State safety Bydarrius Knighten, Vanderbilt safety Donovan Kaufman and West Virginia cornerback Dreshun Miller.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert