KD Johnson produces in crunch time to help Auburn survive scare from Missouri

On a night when plenty went wrong for Auburn, guard KD Johnson proved to be in the right place at the right time.
Johnson fueled a valuable scoring run for Auburn before the end of the first half of Tuesday’s game against Missouri but, more importantly, closed in dominant fashion.
Auburn trailed by one with under two minutes to go before Johnson scored the game’s next five points to help the Tigers walk away with a 55-54 road victory.
“Late in the game, KD’s just — he’s a dangerous man, and he’s not afraid of the moment,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “Whatever it was that we did to try to get him the ball on that wing and let him go make plays, that’s what we did.”
Johnson had only two points through the second half’s first 18 minutes before the sophomore went all in on putting his Tigers over the top.
Auburn trailed Missouri 51-50 with a minute and a half to go when Johnson got the ball on the left wing, darted toward the basket, spun outside into the key then pulled up for a shot. Missouri’s Jarron Coleman initiated contact with Johnson, who still managed to get his arms over Coleman and let off a shot that bounced off the backboard and through the net.
Coleman’s foul sent Johnson to the line, where he connected on a free throw to put Auburn up two with 1:27 to play.
Missouri’s next possession went sour when Allen Flanigan knocked the ball loose and handed it to Johnson, who subsequently went back to work.
Johnson worked the clock carefully before again taking the ball to the left wing and racing toward the basket. Guarded by Coleman under the goal, Johnson appeared trapped momentarily before he pump-faked one attempt then went up strong toward the glass.
Despite the considerable degree of difficulty, Johnson’s attempt again kissed off the glass and fell through the net, which gave Auburn a two-possession lead with 48 seconds to go.
Missouri’s Javon Pickett managed a 3-pointer on the home Tigers’ next possession, but the damage by Johnson was already done.
“We needed a bucket, and I just went for it,” said Johnson, who ended the night with a team-high 17 points on 6-of-13 shooting. “I didn't really care how it was going to come or who it was going to come from. And the ball came to me at the moment, so I just took it.”
While Johnson’s play late ultimately helped Auburn survive the upset scare, he had a string of plays just before halftime that demonstrated just how quickly he could turn a game.
Auburn, which opened the game by struggling mightily on offense, trailed Missouri by seven with roughly five minutes left in the half when Johnson helped the Tigers charge back.
Johnson and Coleman traded free throws before Jabari Smith handed the ball off at the top of the arc to Johnson, who shifted his momentum from right to left, dribbled behind his back then pulled up for a deep 3-pointer.
While Missouri’s Amari Davis played tight defense and had a hand in Johnson’s face, the shot hit the mark and cut the deficit to four.
Johnson came through again on the next Missouri possession by knocking the ball out of Pickett’s hands, racing down the court and laying it up for another two quick points. Following a Smith 3-pointer and a Davis layup, Johnson added another layup to help Auburn go into halftime tied 31-31.
Johnson’s ability to generate so many big plays in such short time wasn’t lost on Pearl.
“It gives your team a lot of confidence, you know?” Pearl said. “He just makes a lot happen. You've got to account for him, and we probably need to go to him more.”
Johnson and his Auburn teammates endured an overall rough shooting night, but he explained during the scoring droughts the players repeatedly reminded each other that the game wasn’t over.
Johnson said the focus was to try and get another win any way they could. For Auburn, that meant letting Johnson run the show late.
Just moments after the final buzzer sounded and Auburn’s win was secured, Pearl spoke to ESPN about what had transpired. When asked what he learned about his team, a relieved Pearl made sure the crew knew he recognized Johnson’s importance.
"Well, get the ball to KD Johnson and get the hell out of the way,” Pearl said.