KD Johnson returns to form with clutch shooting in Auburn’s victory over Florida

After a defensive rebound by Jabari Smith, Johnson worked the ball up the court then fired to Smith, who held the ball momentarily at the top of the 3-point arc before passing back to Johnson to his left. Johnson patiently dribbled the ball between his hands and sized up Florida’s Phlandrous Fleming Jr. before pulling up and launching a high-arching shot.

As the ball soared toward the basket, Johnson faded back toward half-court, his hands held tightly to his side in anticipation of a chance to explode. Johnson soon got what he was hoping for, as the ball found its mark and the sophomore unloaded with the Tigers up seven with just under six minutes to go.

“It felt real good. It felt even better about getting a team win,” Johnson said of his performance. “My offense played a little piece into the win, but it did feel good a little bit to get back to my old ways and scrap and be the best I can be on the offensive side.”

After Florida’s Colin Castleton connected on a jumper, Auburn pushed its lead to 10 on two free throws by Smith and a 3-pointer from Green. From there, Johnson put on a show to end the night.