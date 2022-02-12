Kessler etches his name in record books again, No. 1 Auburn bounces back

He got the points next. Drama came with 4:11 left, as Kessler picked up his fourth foul. He needed just one more rebound at the time, but suddenly knew that one more foul would foul him out without the chance to get his 10th rebound.

But then with 3:45 left, Kessler got it, pulling down his 10th board on a missed free throw coming out of the under-4 timeout, and etching his name in the record books again.

“Walk-er! Walk-er! Walk-er!” the students chanted.

Kessler afterwards said he was thankful he has the teammates he has.

“They make it easy to block shots because they’re so good at defending the ball,” Kessler said. “They know that I can block the shots, so they corral the guard to me. So I wouldn’t be able to do that kind of stuff without them. I’m just thankful to get the win.”

There’s only been three triple-doubles recorded in the history of Auburn men’s basketball. Kessler has recorded two of them. On Dec. 29, 2021, he recorded the second-ever against LSU when he scored 16 points, pulled down 11 blocks and recorded 10 rebounds.