Kessler etches his name in record books again, No. 1 Auburn bounces back

With a slam, a swat and a rebound, Walker Kessler made an emphatic statement on Saturday: The Tigers are back on top.
And under a national spotlight in the college basketball world, Auburn declared that it is not going anywhere.
Kessler recorded only the third triple-double in program history and the No. 1 Auburn men’s basketball team bounced back to beat Texas A&M 75-58 Saturday in Auburn Arena.
Kessler finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 12 blocks.
“He’s one of the most dominant players in all of college basketball,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said of Kessler.
“I’m so proud of him.”
Allen Flanigan led the Tigers in scoring with 16 points. KD Johnson scored another 11 points, and Devan Cambridge added 10 points as the Tigers cruised.
Kessler got to double digits in blocks first, back to being the fortress around the rim that he’s been in Auburn Arena, as the team got back in friendly confines first time since its overtime loss in Arkansas on Tuesday.
Auburn raced out to a double-digit lead over the Aggies early Saturday and never looked back. In the second half, as the Tigers led comfortably by about 20 points, eyes trained on Kessler in his chase for the rare collegiate triple-double.
He got the points next. Drama came with 4:11 left, as Kessler picked up his fourth foul. He needed just one more rebound at the time, but suddenly knew that one more foul would foul him out without the chance to get his 10th rebound.
But then with 3:45 left, Kessler got it, pulling down his 10th board on a missed free throw coming out of the under-4 timeout, and etching his name in the record books again.
“Walk-er! Walk-er! Walk-er!” the students chanted.
Kessler afterwards said he was thankful he has the teammates he has.
“They make it easy to block shots because they’re so good at defending the ball,” Kessler said. “They know that I can block the shots, so they corral the guard to me. So I wouldn’t be able to do that kind of stuff without them. I’m just thankful to get the win.”
There’s only been three triple-doubles recorded in the history of Auburn men’s basketball. Kessler has recorded two of them. On Dec. 29, 2021, he recorded the second-ever against LSU when he scored 16 points, pulled down 11 blocks and recorded 10 rebounds.
It was Kenny Gabriel on Jan. 2, 2012, who put together the first triple-double in program history, scoring 24 points, pulling down 13 rebounds and swatting away 10 blocks against Bethune-Cookman.
Kessler and the current Tigers with the victory Saturday got back to their winning ways, moving to 23-2 on the season and 11-1 in SEC play.
ESPN’s basketball version of College GameDay was broadcast live from the floor at Auburn Arena on Saturday morning in the lead-up to the game.
“Our team played really hard today in front of a national television audience. They played really good defense. We didn’t make as many shots as we need to, to get to the point where we feel like we’re special,” said Pearl, the always-working coach, “but that’s what needs to be done.”
Auburn suffered its first conference loss at Arkansas on Tuesday in overtime in front of a packed house in Bud Walton Arena. The Tigers are still undefeated in Auburn Arena, and undefeated in regulation. Both Auburn’s losses this season came in overtime — the other being a double-overtime loss to UConn in November in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas.
Kessler is only the fifth player in SEC history to have recorded more than one triple-double. Shaquille O’Neal had six during his career at LSU.
Auburn will continue its season Wednesday against Vanderbilt.