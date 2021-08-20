Knighten could be the answer at safety for Auburn

AUBURN - Entering the summer and going into fall camp, it was apparent the Auburn Tigers had to find someone to step up and fill the safety spot vacated by Jamien Sherwood.

There’s still time for the situation to change, but one of the team’s offseason additions seems primed to play that role.

Southeast Missouri State transfer Bydarrius Knighten has received positive reviews this fall camp and has been seen by some as a prime candidate to play safety alongside senior Smoke Monday. The early success of the 6-foot-1, 200-pound senior hasn’t gone unnoticed by his teammates and also defensive coordinator Derek Mason, who praised Knighten on Aug. 9 as the Tigers prepared for the second week of camp.

“I think it's been by the way of the experience in the room, like, really challenging like everybody. I think, you know, Smoke needed Bydarrius, OK? And Bydarrius, you know man, needed Smoke,” Mason said.

“Obviously, Bydarrius played at SEMO. He's played a lot of football games, but I think, you know, practicing at this level and playing with somebody like Smoke who's played the game, who's seen it at a high level, who not only talks a big game but plays a big game, too. I think that's been good for Bydarrius.”