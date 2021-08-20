Knighten could be the answer at safety for Auburn

AUBURN - Entering the summer and going into fall camp, it was apparent the Auburn Tigers had to find someone to step up and fill the safety spot vacated by Jamien Sherwood.
There’s still time for the situation to change, but one of the team’s offseason additions seems primed to play that role.
Southeast Missouri State transfer Bydarrius Knighten has received positive reviews this fall camp and has been seen by some as a prime candidate to play safety alongside senior Smoke Monday. The early success of the 6-foot-1, 200-pound senior hasn’t gone unnoticed by his teammates and also defensive coordinator Derek Mason, who praised Knighten on Aug. 9 as the Tigers prepared for the second week of camp.
“I think it's been by the way of the experience in the room, like, really challenging like everybody. I think, you know, Smoke needed Bydarrius, OK? And Bydarrius, you know man, needed Smoke,” Mason said.
“Obviously, Bydarrius played at SEMO. He's played a lot of football games, but I think, you know, practicing at this level and playing with somebody like Smoke who's played the game, who's seen it at a high level, who not only talks a big game but plays a big game, too. I think that's been good for Bydarrius.”
Knighten had to prove himself once he got to Auburn, but it wasn’t like he was a total unknown.
Knighten entered the 2020 season at SEMO as a preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference selection. He recorded 40 tackles – included 27 solo tackles – with one interception and one tackle for loss in eight games last fall.
Knighten received first team All-OVC honors and was an honorable mention HERO Sports Sophomore All-American in 2018. He was a second team All-OVC selection the following year.
In total, Knighten played in 45 games at SEMO with 262 total tackles, 23 pass break-ups, six interceptions and four tackles for loss.
Knighten was part of an influx of new defensive backs to join Auburn’s roster during the offseason, and based on what his teammates are saying he’s made the most of every moment.
Fellow safety Zion Puckett commended Knighten’s work, saying he jumped right in as an impact player and was able to communicate and have fun with his teammates on and off the field. Monday praised Knighten and Vanderbilt transfer Donovan Kaufman for their work, saying the two have strong knowledge of Auburn’s playbook despite coming in later than others.
“He's been doing an awesome job. Great player,” cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett said of Knighten. “He's picked up the plays very well. He's coming in and getting extra work, going up to the office, seeing the coaches, going over the plays. He's a great player overall, in my opinion.”
Pritchett intimated that Knighten had the inside track to start at safety. While plenty could change between now and Sept. 4, there are encouraging signs in Knighten’s favor.
Pritchett said Ladarius Tennison, who the coaches moved from nickelback to safety during the spring, has spent fall camp playing nickel along with Kaufman, who was a safety for the Commodores.
Mason spoke at the start of camp about wanting to get the most talent on the field as possible, and Tennison and Kaufman’s efforts at nickel seem to signal the coaches are comfortable with their other options at safety.
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin explained to reporters back in July that the message to the team’s transfer additions was they could join the Tigers and play right away if they earned it. Nothing is set in stone yet, but clearly Knighten has been working to make the most of his head coach’s promise.