Lanett defensive lineman Caden Story commits to Auburn​

For Clifford Story, Caden's father and Lanett's head coach, having his youngest son on the defensive line has been monumental for the Panthers' overall play.

"Caden grew up playing a whole lot of quarterback, so it made his athleticism superior – especially at the d-line position. Now, he's got to grow into it. He's really raw," Clifford said. "You know as well as I do he has not played a lot of d-line, but he was beginning to come into his own last year as far as technique-wise, using his hands, getting off blocks and being able to track the quarterback. He has matured a lot in that area, but he has not touched near what he can be at that position. His ceiling is still really high."

One of the most intriguing parts of Caden's commitment is the family ramifications given Kristian is entering his redshirt freshman year at Alabama.

Caden said once he told Kristian he was going to Auburn his older brother simply told him to be ready. Clifford and his wife Krisse welcomed the unique experience of being on both sides of the Iron Bowl rivalry, with Clifford adding no one is picking sides once that Saturday in November arrives.