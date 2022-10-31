Locals weigh in on Auburn coach Harsin firing

Dothan’s Beau Benton, an Auburn graduate who spent 26 years as a spotter in the radio booth during football games for the Auburn Sports Network, had seen enough of Auburn coach Bryan Harsin.

“I think everybody kind of gave him a fair shake until Penn State (41-12 loss),” Benton said. “I walked out of the stadium at the end of the third quarter and said, ‘You know, I don’t really plan to come back as long as he’s here.’”

Harsin was fired Monday afternoon after less than two years in charge of the football program. He compiled a 9-12 overall record. The Tigers are 3-5 this season.

“I think it came about six weeks too late,” Benton said, who believes much of the staff Harsin brought with him when he arrived from Boise State was “just overmatched.”

“I think he thought, and with good intentions, you could do it the Boise way … I think is what he called it … and it work in the SEC,” Benton said. “Boy was he proven wrong.”

Benton believes the next coach will need to navigate the transfer portal and understand the new world of NIL (name, image, and likeness) that college football has evolved into.

“I think you’ve got to go get somebody offensive-minded and somebody that embraces the portal and NIL,” Benton said. “If you’re not willing to play that game, you can’t compete.

“As bad as I don’t think any of us traditionalists like the (NIL) idea – it’s here. I’m all for the players getting some compensation … but the wild, wild West is there and you’ve got to be willing to play if you want to compete.”

Auburn also hired a new athletics director late Monday afternoon in John Cohen, who had held those same duties at Mississippi State. No monetary details were released in the official statement sent out by Auburn University on the hire, but Benton had heard rumors of possible figures.

“I think what Auburn showed today in the contract terms that are floating out there on the A.D. contract shows they’re going to be willing to play,” Benton said. “I don’t think you go sign a guy for $1.5 million for a five-year contract as an A.D. and then try to save money on coaches and the NIL and those type things.”

Benton believes the move Monday will rally Auburn supporters.

“If there’s one positive that came out of this, I think it kind of united people in getting Auburn people on the same page,” Benton said. “Not trying to compare it to the (Alabama coach Nick) Saban situation, but they (Alabama supporters) were completely splintered and dysfunctional up until they really lucked into Rich Rodriguez not taking the job. I think it kind of took us wandering in the wilderness to get everybody back on the same page.”

Phillip Jordan of Dothan, who regularly writes about Auburn for Last Word on Sports and also hosts a podcast on college football, was surprised at the timing of Harsin’s release.

“I was shocked they didn’t do it during the bye week,” Jordan said. “When they didn’t do it, I thought they were going to wait until the end of the season. So when it hit today, I was surprised to be perfectly honest.

“But you heard some stories coming out over the weekend that there were some players refusing to go in at the end of the game against Arkansas because they wanted to save their redshirt status. There was a story that came out last week as well that he (Harsin) was denying redshirt status unless it was a medical redshirt. I kind of felt like he started losing the team and some of the players were quitting.”

Jordan believes it will be extremely important to get an established coach in place.

“I think they need to hit a home run,” Jordan said. “I think they need a guy who’s been a head coach. I think the big thing for Auburn is they’ve got to get somebody who is an established coach with SEC ties.

“That (not having SEC ties) looks like the big mistake they made with Bryan Harsin … he just wasn’t connected. He didn’t have that passion to recruit hard that you have to have in the SEC.”