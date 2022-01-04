Looking at Auburn’s options at wide receiver following Kobe Hudson’s departure

Following an unexpected turn of events Monday, the Auburn Tigers once again face real questions at wide receiver.
Sophomore receiver Kobe Hudson’s departure from Auburn puts the team in a precarious position when it comes to its receiving corps in 2022. Hudson became the Tigers’ most reliable wide receiver over the course of 2021, and by season’s end he led the team in receptions and receiving yards and tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns despite missing one game.
Depending on what senior Shedrick Jackson decides to do, the Tigers could very well be replacing their top three receivers from 2021 — the exact same challenge they faced after the 2020 campaign.
Jackson has the option of using his extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the coronavirus, though he has yet to announce his intentions. The senior was second on the team in receptions (40) and receiving yards (527), making his return incredibly valuable for what seems set to be an even younger group than it was this year.
Hudson headlines the receivers we know won’t be back in 2022, a group that includes Demetris Robertson, who used his last year of eligibility in 2021; and Elijah Canion, who transferred to Purdue after the season.
Among receivers who played significant snaps last fall, rising junior Ja’Varrius Johnson leads the way after a 2021 during which he had 19 receptions for 274 yards and two touchdowns while missing two games. Then there’s rising junior Malcolm Johnson Jr., who had six receptions in 11 games; and rising junior Ze’Vian Capers, who had six receptions in 10 games.
The Tigers also have Tar’Varish Dawson, who drew praise for his work during fall camp and appeared in the season-ending Birmingham Bowl but did not record a reception during his true freshman campaign.
The other viable options already on the Auburn roster will be the three players who have signed in the 2022 class: four-star Omari Kelly, three-star Camden Brown and three-star Jay Fair.
Each true freshman seems set to bring something different to the table: Kelly has the strength and agility to be a down-field threat; the 6-foot-3 Brown looks the part of a big, physical outside receiver; and Fair has the size and speed of a slot receiver who can make defenses pay.
If Auburn wants a more experienced receiver, the portal has no shortage of options. While it’s unclear who exactly the Tigers would pursue, they might find it difficult to find a receiver with SEC experience like Robertson had: per 247Sports, only 10 receivers who are in the portal and have yet to commit are coming from an SEC school, and even fewer of that group played significant snaps for their previous teams.
The Tigers could also bolster the wide receiver group by moving rising sophomore Landen King from tight end after a freshman year during which King proved himself to be a reliable pass catcher. King ended the year with five receptions for 59 yards and one touchdown, the score coming in overtime of the Iron Bowl.
Moving King would make sense not only to bolster the receiving corps but to free up space at tight end with John Samuel Shenker returning in 2022 as part of a position group that is set to have juniors Brandon Frazier, Tyler Fromm and Luke Deal as well as true freshman Micah Riley-Ducker.
Hudson was expected to be Auburn’s go-to receiver on a 2022 offense that already had legitimate concerns regarding quarterback and offensive line. Now, Hudson’s departure leaves Bryan Harsin and company with yet another significant hole to fill in order to compete this fall.