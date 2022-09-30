LSU watching QB Jayden Daniels blossom

Auburn and LSU’s decisions on their starting quarterbacks ahead of the season were equally down to the wire.

Five days before each team’s season opener, the public found out that TJ Finley would be helming Auburn’s offense and that, well, Brian Kelly had made a decision on who would be quarterbacking his unit, though he declined to name the person publicly. Another five days after Kelly’s announcement, Jayden Daniels got the start for LSU against Florida State in New Orleans.

And while Auburn and LSU came into fall camp with dueling quarterbacks, it’s been quite different for each program since.

Auburn’s decision to break out a two-quarterback system with Finley and Robby Ashford devolved in three weeks. After Auburn barely hung on against San Jose State a week prior, Finley left the Penn State game after one half. Holding his shoulder as he hit the sideline, Finley wasn’t removed due to injury, head coach Bryan Harsin said postgame.

Later in the week, though, it was reported that Finley would miss Auburn’s game against Missouri with an injury despite no acknowledgement from Harsin. Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada is also reportedly missing the remainder of this season after undergoing surgery, and now Auburn is down to two scholarship quarterbacks in an inexperienced Ashford and true freshman Holden Geriner.

LSU had its quarterback drama in fall camp as Myles Brennan retired from football a couple weeks before the Tigers announced they had their starter, but it’s been all Daniels since. He’s started all four of LSU’s contests. He’s yet to throw an interception despite tossing 10 of them at Arizona State last year. And he’s proven a capable dual threat as LSU’s leading rusher.

Kelly said this week that, as Daniels has settled into the offense, he’s seen improvements in his play.

“He was in a totally different offensive structure (last year),” Kelly said. “He was in direct snap, he was in much more of a pro-style offense. This was a totally different offensive structure for him. So just becoming more comfortable with the offense itself. And I would say — and I used this word the other day when I was talking to our local press — he’s become more decisive because he clearly understands the offense much better.”

Daniels is one of the most efficient passers in the country, with the 11th-best completion percentage (73%) in the FBS. Half of LSU’s total plays have been pass attempts but 1,153 (59%) of its 1,948 total yards have come through the air. The Tigers are also averaging 11.2 yards per completion.

“When you’re decisive, the ball comes out, you move more efficiently, and really, that’s just what we’re seeing,” Kelly said. “We knew the talent was there. We’re just seeing a more decisive quarterback.”