Major injuries strike as Auburn loses QB Nix, K Carlson for rest of year

AUBURN --- Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is officially on the mend.
Head coach Bryan Harsin told reporters Monday that Nix had successful surgery to repair a broken ankle suffered in the Tigers’ game against Mississippi State on Saturday. Nix announced the impending surgery Sunday night with a post on social media.
"He's in good spirits," Harsin said. "I'm there to support him like his teammates and the other coaches on this staff are doing. You know, when guys get injured, that's what you do: you support them. The next step is, you know, go have your surgery and get yourself healthy."
Nix came up limping late in the third quarter of the Tigers’ game with the Bulldogs after taking a hit from Mississippi State defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy on what wound up being a 44-yard completion from Nix to Ja’Varrius Johnson.
Nix stayed in the game for the next three drives before giving way to backup TJ Finley for Auburn’s final drive of the afternoon. Nix ended the game 27-of-41 passing for 377 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
“Just got a little nicked and injured for a minute. Not quite sure obviously moving forward — going to get that looked at but it was just alright and I was able to obviously continue to play a few more drives,” Nix said after the game.
“When you’re down by two scores it’s probably better to have a guy, in that situation, who can really move around and not be hindered with anything,” he said of Finley coming into the game at the end.
This season, Nix completed 197 passes on 323 attempts for 2,294 yards with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed 57 times for 168 yards and four additional scores and set new career bests with completion percentage (61.0), passing yards per game (229.4) and quarterback rating (130.03).
“The Lord’s timing is our schedule,” Nix wrote in a social media post Sunday night. “The road to recovery begins tomorrow. Thanks everyone for the thoughts and prayers!”
Nix’s announcement led to several current and former teammates sharing words of encouragement.
“I’m taking a team full of [Bo Nix] any day. Dude is a fighter and the best teammate you could ask for,” center Nick Brahms wrote. “Love you man! Proud to be your center!”
“Gets no realer than you. Always lay it on the line for us,” linebacker Chandler Wooten said. “We’ll do the same for you the rest of the way my brother.”
With Nix sidelined, sophomore TJ Finley will be the Tigers’ starter for the team’s road game at 6 p.m. CT Saturday against South Carolina.
"He’s like every other backup quarterback that I’ve been around. He prepares like a starter, he goes out there and practices like a starter," Harsin said of Finley. "You never know when your opportunity is going to happen, and so he just happened to be ready for that."
Kicker Carlson out for season with knee injury: It turns out two Auburn players sustained significant injuries in Saturday’s loss to Mississippi State.
Senior kicker Anders Carlson suffered a knee injury that will end his 2021 season, Harsin announced Monday. Carlson limped off the field following the Tigers’ onside kick attempt in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s action.
Harsin said the Tigers are still deciding who will take on Carlson’s duties moving forward.
Carlson has been Auburn’s placekicker and kickoff specialist for the last three seasons after replacing his brother, current Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson. The younger Carlson was 14-for-21 on field goal attempts this season, hit 35 of 36 point-after attempts and 36 touchbacks on 60 kickoffs.
Carlson was 0-for-2 on field goal attempts and 4-for-4 on PATs on Saturday against Mississippi State. He also had two touchbacks on five kickoffs.
In his Auburn career, Carlson has hit 67 field goals on 93 attempts.
The news on Carlson comes after junior Nix announced he would be having surgery following an apparent ankle injury suffered Saturday.
Carlson alluded to his own rehab on social media, writing “Training room ain’t ready” on Nix’s Instagram post about his injury.
“Both of those guys are in good spirits, and it's unfortunate what happened to them," Harsin said. "Those guys have handled it well. Guys on the team know what we need to do to have guys step up and be able to fill those roles and get ourselves ready to play in this next game."