Major injuries strike as Auburn loses QB Nix, K Carlson for rest of year

AUBURN --- Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is officially on the mend.

Head coach Bryan Harsin told reporters Monday that Nix had successful surgery to repair a broken ankle suffered in the Tigers’ game against Mississippi State on Saturday. Nix announced the impending surgery Sunday night with a post on social media.

"He's in good spirits," Harsin said. "I'm there to support him like his teammates and the other coaches on this staff are doing. You know, when guys get injured, that's what you do: you support them. The next step is, you know, go have your surgery and get yourself healthy."

Nix came up limping late in the third quarter of the Tigers’ game with the Bulldogs after taking a hit from Mississippi State defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy on what wound up being a 44-yard completion from Nix to Ja’Varrius Johnson.

Nix stayed in the game for the next three drives before giving way to backup TJ Finley for Auburn’s final drive of the afternoon. Nix ended the game 27-of-41 passing for 377 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.