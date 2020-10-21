Malzahn, Brahms expect Bo Nix to shake off struggles

Malzahn side-stepped a question about Nix’s response in practice this week, instead explaining that the whole team was disappointed in the loss and understands it has to do something now to improve. The eighth-year Tigers head coach did, however, commend Nix’s fight in the South Carolina game, saying it was evident the sophomore competed like crazy to keep the Tigers in the mix.

Nix’s last drive of the game certainly left an impression on his teammates.

Despite having one of his roughest outings as a Tiger, Nix returned to the field with 2:15 left in the game and proceeded to breathe life back into the Tigers’ offense. He got the drive going early on with a pair of passes to Anthony Schwartz and Eli Stove, and his knack for running helped Auburn gobble up 35 yards as the Gamecocks’ defense focused on eliminating any deep throws.

Nix’s heroic efforts included a hurdle attempt on the sideline as he fought to try and help Auburn tie the game. Although that did not come to pass, his willingness to lay it all on the line stuck with Brahms.