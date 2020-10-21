Malzahn, Brahms expect Bo Nix to shake off struggles

AUBURN --- Auburn sophomore quarterback Bo Nix’s struggles on the road continued on Saturday in the Tigers’ loss to South Carolina. As disappointed as Nix was in his own performance, the people who know him best anticipate those feelings to be long gone by game time this week.
Nix’s strong start to Saturday’s matchup with the Gamecocks didn’t last, as he threw three costly interceptions that helped South Carolina defeat Auburn 30-22.
The outing continued what’s been a string of road games for Nix since he took over as starting quarterback in the 2019 season opener, and it’s invited plenty of questions about whether Nix is ready to take the next step as an SEC quarterback.
Auburn center Nick Brahms said he rode home on the bus from South Carolina beside Nix, who ended the loss 24-of-47 passing for 272 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions to go with 15 carries for 69 yards. Based on Nix’s demeanor, Brahms was confident his quarterback was willing and able to shake off the shaky performance.
“I could just tell, that guy’s just a competitor, man. He talked to us after the game and he felt really down about himself, and it was our job to kind of pick him up as his teammates. He’s a competitor and he’s going to freaking fight until the end. That’s what I love about him,” Brahms said. “I don’t care what anybody says about him. He’s a great teammate, a great kid and I just love him, man.”
Malzahn side-stepped a question about Nix’s response in practice this week, instead explaining that the whole team was disappointed in the loss and understands it has to do something now to improve. The eighth-year Tigers head coach did, however, commend Nix’s fight in the South Carolina game, saying it was evident the sophomore competed like crazy to keep the Tigers in the mix.
Nix’s last drive of the game certainly left an impression on his teammates.
Despite having one of his roughest outings as a Tiger, Nix returned to the field with 2:15 left in the game and proceeded to breathe life back into the Tigers’ offense. He got the drive going early on with a pair of passes to Anthony Schwartz and Eli Stove, and his knack for running helped Auburn gobble up 35 yards as the Gamecocks’ defense focused on eliminating any deep throws.
Nix’s heroic efforts included a hurdle attempt on the sideline as he fought to try and help Auburn tie the game. Although that did not come to pass, his willingness to lay it all on the line stuck with Brahms.
“It's big for us, man. I have no doubt Bo is going to fight to the end. I can always count him. That's really what that showed me,” Brahms said. “He wants to win. He hates losing more than anybody on the team, I'll tell you that right now. He's going to work his butt off, man, every single game.”
Nix’s fight was evident even when Auburn’s hopes looked bleak, but part of the discussion after Saturday centered around, well, Nix’s fight. TV cameras caught Nix and wide receiver Seth Williams in an animated argument during the third quarter after which Williams pushed Nix’s hand from Williams’ chest and walked away, leaving Nix to continue the heated discussion with offensive coordinator Chad Morris.
Auburn wide receiver Eli Stove explained that the argument was a product of two highly-competitive people who want to win above all else. Stove described Williams and Nix’s relationship as “love-hate” and added that Nix didn’t pout when things weren’t going his way and instead made sure everyone was still locked into the game.
Having the starting quarterback and the star receiver in an argument during what proved to be a loss wasn’t exactly what the doctor ordered for Auburn, but Malzahn chalked it up as something the two could learn from as they move forward together.
“Both of them are great competitors and got emotional, and we'll do a better job channeling that emotional energy in a positive way next time. But both of them want to win,” Malzahn said.
Nix’s teammates and his head coach feel confident that he’ll respond appropriately after a disappointing outing, and it won’t take long to find out if that’s what happens. Nix faces another road test Saturday against an Ole Miss defense that has given up nearly 315 passing yards per game this season.
You can count Brahms as someone who has faith that Nix’s game against the Gamecocks won’t affect him going forward.
“He’s going to bounce back. He’s so positive,” Brahms said. “I don’t think he lets the noise get to him, honestly, so I see him bouncing back.”
