Malzahn knows corrections for Auburn begin at the top

Malzahn took responsibility on Sunday for not using a timeout when the Tigers had an opportunity to at least get in field goal range for Carlson, who has hit eight of his nine attempts this season.

“There’s no doubt I could have called a timeout there with, what, 19 seconds left. We called a play, the receivers got adjusted as we went and we probably wasted about five or seven seconds getting adjusted. You’re thinking, ‘Hey, do you go ahead and call a timeout or not or just let them play?’ Of course, we didn’t,” Malzahn said. “Then (Nix) had to scramble. When he scrambled, I think five or six seconds went over. But obviously, (if I) had to do it over again, I’d have called a timeout with that 19 seconds.”

One of the more surprising elements of Saturday’s game — which was the first meeting between the two schools since 2014 — was the chippiness between the teams. TV cameras caught plenty of jawing between the Tigers and Gamecocks throughout the game, and that aggressive mentality seemed to hurt an Auburn team that drew nine penalties in the loss.

Malzahn didn’t address whether he had a sense there would be a lot of trash talking in the game. Instead, he explained it was uncharacteristic of the Tigers and that the players would do a better job controlling their emotions going forward.