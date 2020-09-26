Malzahn pays tribute to Dye with game day outfit

AUBURN --- As Auburn honored late coach Pat Dye on Saturday, current Tigers head coach Gus Malzahn put together his own personal tribute to Dye by wearing the familiar ball cap and tie look which was a trademark for Dye during his own time on the sidelines.
Saturday marked Auburn’s first football game since Dye’s passing on June 1.
Dye led Auburn from 1981-92, often sporting a hat and tie much like the ones Malzahn wore for Auburn’s season opener with Kentucky. Malzahn traded his usual visor for a cap with the old-school block-lettered Auburn ‘A’ on the front, straight from the Dye era.
Auburn’s team also wore helmet decals honoring Dye with his ‘PD’ initials on them, and the same logo was painted on the field which was named several years ago in his honor, Pat Dye Field.
The decal, designed with the help of Dye’s son Pat Dye, Jr., features the phrase ‘Sixty Minutes,’ in reference to when the coach was asked in his introductory press conference how long it would take for him to beat Alabama, and he coolly responded, “Sixty minutes.”
Yes, Dye brought an edge to Auburn and changed the culture on the Plains during his legendary career, and Malzahn paid tribute to the man Saturday.
“Coach Dye was much more than a hall of fame coach and administrator at Auburn,” Malzahn said back in June when Dye passed. “He was an Auburn leader and visionary. He not only returned the football program back to national prominence during his tenure, but was a key figure in bringing the Iron Bowl to Auburn and made an impact on the university and in the community. He embodied what Auburn is about: hard work, toughness and a blue-collar mentality.
“Coach Dye’s impact on Auburn is endless and will stand the test of time,” he went on. “He had a great and deep love for Auburn and he displayed that affinity daily. I’m very appreciative of his support and friendship through the years. It’s a sad day. Coach Dye was a treasure and will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, his former players and coaches and the entire Auburn family.”
New O-line musters mixed results
The Tigers put forth four new starters on the offensive line against Kentucky on Saturday. At the day’s end, there were mixed results for Auburn’s new unit up front.
The Auburn offense broke in new starters Alec Jackson, Tashawn Manning, Brandon Council and Brodarious Hamm in the Tigers’ 29-13 victory on a day in which the offense put up 324 yards of offense, did not turn the ball over and surrendered only one sack for a loss of one yard. Jackson did draw two false-start penalties in the third quarter – leading to backup Austin Troxell entering the game in his place – and the Tigers only mustered 91 rushing yards and just over three yards per carry.
Given the circumstances, Auburn center Nick Brahms – the only returning starter from the 2019 line – was pleased with how the unit played as a whole.
“I really liked how we got everybody in there for game experience. We know those guys can play in a game, and we trust them. So I think that's big for them. And for everybody, just working with different people, I really liked how we did tonight,” Brahms said. “We made some mistakes. Obviously we knew that was going to happen. Every game people make mistakes. We've just got to correct it and get back to it Sunday, correct those mistakes and get back to it at practice Tuesday.”
Auburn’s Malzahn echoed similar thoughts on how the big men up front played in the season-opening victory.
“We kind of rotated some guys. (Austin) and Alec both played left tackle. We actually rotated each guard, which, we've never done before. That's extremely tough. But we felt like it was the right thing to do. We've not had the same five all six weeks, so we felt like everybody deserved a chance to play,” Malzahn said. “This will be a really good measuring stick for the offensive line, to kind of see how we did against a really solid defensive line. Hopefully we'll be able to get some more continuity so we don't have to have rotations.”
Smoke makes his statement
Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke, from Wetumpka, put his stamp on Jordan-Hare Stadium in the first quarter when he broke loose for a 35-yard touchdown run to put the Wildcats up early.
Smoke was a star at Wetumpka High School, just down Highway 14 from Auburn, but was overlooked in recruiting by both Auburn and Alabama.
Smoke, a redshirt sophomore, was part of one of the nation’s top rushing attacks at Kentucky last season.
McCreary stands out despite nixed-six
Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary delivered what looked to be the game-changing play in the first half with a 100-yard pick-six to pad the Tigers’ lead. While the interception return was ultimately reversed, McCreary still had an outstanding day for the Tigers.
McCreary’s interception still counted to end Kentucky’s would-be scoring drive to end the half, and he came through on multiple plays to the tune of four tackles and a pass break-up. McCreary was part of the game’s first turnover and ultimately its last, as he punched the ball out of Kentucky receiver Demarcus Harris’ hands on the Auburn 11-yard line with just under two minutes to go in the game, at which point linebacker Owen Pappoe fell on the loose ball to effectively end the Wildcats’ hopes of a wild comeback.
“At the end of the day, big-time players make big-time plays when we need one, and he did,” Auburn safety Smoke Monday said of McCreary. “He prepared himself for this moment, and when it came, he seized it. That was a big play by Roger. He’s one of the veteran guys that’s really good on our defense who’s going to really help us this year.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!