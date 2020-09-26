Malzahn pays tribute to Dye with game day outfit

“Coach Dye’s impact on Auburn is endless and will stand the test of time,” he went on. “He had a great and deep love for Auburn and he displayed that affinity daily. I’m very appreciative of his support and friendship through the years. It’s a sad day. Coach Dye was a treasure and will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, his former players and coaches and the entire Auburn family.”

New O-line musters mixed results

The Tigers put forth four new starters on the offensive line against Kentucky on Saturday. At the day’s end, there were mixed results for Auburn’s new unit up front.

The Auburn offense broke in new starters Alec Jackson, Tashawn Manning, Brandon Council and Brodarious Hamm in the Tigers’ 29-13 victory on a day in which the offense put up 324 yards of offense, did not turn the ball over and surrendered only one sack for a loss of one yard. Jackson did draw two false-start penalties in the third quarter – leading to backup Austin Troxell entering the game in his place – and the Tigers only mustered 91 rushing yards and just over three yards per carry.

Given the circumstances, Auburn center Nick Brahms – the only returning starter from the 2019 line – was pleased with how the unit played as a whole.