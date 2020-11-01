Malzahn sees Bo Nix performance as one Auburn can build on

“Once we get Bo going, it’s over with.”

That 91-yard bomb is what seemed to really make it over with Saturday. The limited-capacity crown in Jordan-Hare roared as he hit Schwartz in stride for the touchdown. Nix left the game with Auburn up 48-3 in the fourth after that to give way to backup Grant Loy for the rest of the fourth quarter.

“I seen a look in Bo’s eyes, during pregame meal,” Tutt said. “It just looked a lot different. He looked a lot more like he had that swag. You know what I’m saying?

"Like, when somebody’s got that look in their eyes like he just got his swagger back. So I knew he was going to come out here and he was going to play a great game today.”

Nix did just that — and the Tigers roared.

“It just means a lot to us,” Nix said. “It means a lot to the players, it means a lot to the coaches, how hard we work, how much time we put in, for it to come out like that.

“Like I’ve said several times this week: this is why you come to Auburn, to play in games like this. … We’ve worked and worked and worked. Everything is coming together. It’s just a rewarding feeling.”