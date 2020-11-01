Malzahn sees Bo Nix performance as one Auburn can build on

AUBURN - Bo Nix looked up into the jaws of the LSU defense.
He wanted the ball in his hands. He wanted to attack.
Nix came to play.
Nix pulled the football on an option keeper in that moment, dashing left before he powered through a defender grasping at his shoulder pads, then dove for the pylon to score his third touchdown — undeniable on a stellar day for the sophomore.
If he had something to prove, he proved it.
“I think it’s huge for Auburn to have a big win like that,” Nix said.
Two weeks after maybe the worst game of his college career at South Carolina, Nix led the Auburn offense to a record-setting 48-11 beatdown against LSU on Saturday.
He threw for three touchdowns, ran in that hard-earned rushing score in the third quarter to put Auburn up big, then fired a 91-yard touchdown bomb to Anthony Schwartz in the fourth quarter to put an exclamation point on Auburn’s statement day.
Nix finished with 381 total yards and four total touchdowns — staring down a rival and a national champion and never flinching.
“He got beat up pretty bad two weeks ago, and he’s establishing himself as one of the best in our league,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said of Nix after the game.
“I think it’s about time people start recognizing that. It’s something we can build upon — running the football, play-action shots. He made some really good moves with his feet — and third downs, we won the third-down battle today by quite a bit.”
Nix threw three interceptions in that loss at South Carolina that Malzahn mentioned, and he’s been under the microscope in the public eye ever since. But Saturday he completed 18 of 24 passes for 300 passing yards and three throwing scores while rushing for 81 more yards and another touchdown on 11 carries.
And he led the team to score the most points Auburn has ever scored against LSU.
Defensive back Christian Tutt was asked after the game about the ups and downs Nix has gone through:
“Up, down, sideways — I’m riding with Bo,” he said simply.
“Anytime he throws a pick, pick-six — I don’t care what it is. I’m going to him, picking him up, getting his confidence back up. If people haven’t realized it: When Bo is on point, nobody can stop that man. You know what I’m saying?
"All we’ve got to do is get his confidence level back up. So when we have a bad play on the field, you see the whole defense come to him — we’re rallying to him, ‘We’re good Bo. Let’s go Bo.’
“Once we get Bo going, it’s over with.”
That 91-yard bomb is what seemed to really make it over with Saturday. The limited-capacity crown in Jordan-Hare roared as he hit Schwartz in stride for the touchdown. Nix left the game with Auburn up 48-3 in the fourth after that to give way to backup Grant Loy for the rest of the fourth quarter.
“I seen a look in Bo’s eyes, during pregame meal,” Tutt said. “It just looked a lot different. He looked a lot more like he had that swag. You know what I’m saying?
"Like, when somebody’s got that look in their eyes like he just got his swagger back. So I knew he was going to come out here and he was going to play a great game today.”
Nix did just that — and the Tigers roared.
“It just means a lot to us,” Nix said. “It means a lot to the players, it means a lot to the coaches, how hard we work, how much time we put in, for it to come out like that.
“Like I’ve said several times this week: this is why you come to Auburn, to play in games like this. … We’ve worked and worked and worked. Everything is coming together. It’s just a rewarding feeling.”
